Ireland player ratings: Emily Murphy and Caitlin Hayes outstanding as Ireland come up just short

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Couldn’t have imagined she’d have so little to do for so long. Didn’t have a lot of hope for the first goal when she was maybe unsighted by the decoy run across her. The second came through a thicket of legs as well. Rating: 6

Chloe Mustaki (Nottingham Forest)

Steady and dogged at left-back, she kept tabs on the dangerous Diani throughout. Held the fort while freeing Katie McCabe to sally forward, diligently shutting down that side of the Ireland defence. Caught in two minds for the first French goal though and Ireland paid the price. Rating: 6

Caitlin Hayes (Brighton)

Monumental night’s work at the heart of the Ireland defence. Faced down each of the French superstars in turn, heading a world of ball clear. Came close to grabbing a goal as well, her second-half header drawing a smart save out of Picaud. Deserved better. Rating: 8

Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

The junior partner alongside Hayes, she was slightly unlucky to give away the possession that led to the second French goal. Tackled with real snap, covered off the angles strode forward to play those trademark long passes as well. Rating: 7

Aoife Mannion (Newcastle United)

Got tired near the end and with good reason. Ran her legs to jelly all night, both in defence and attack. Picked out some perceptive passes that could have led to better outcomes with a little more luck. Rating: 6

Ireland's Katie McCabe and Megan Connolly. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Megan Connolly (Lazio)

Stung the hands of France goalkeeper Picaud with an early free-kick that cleared the wall but needed a bit more oomph behind it. Spent most of the night trying to plug gaps in midfield but got overrun the longer it went on. Rating: 5

Denise O’Sullivan (Liverpool)

So nearly grabbed a draw at the death but her shot was miraculously headed off the line. Crumpled under an early tackle but shook off the pain to put in her usual all-action display. Went out on her shield. Rating: 7

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Top-class goal from a top-class player, sprinting on to Murphy’s clever pass to rifle low into the corner. But far from blameless when Ireland conceded – selling herself for the first goal and wafting a tired leg in the build-up to the second. Rating: 6

Marissa Sheva (Sunderland)

A mixed bag. Tigerish and relentless out of possession, taking it to France on left side of midfield. But needed to be quicker of mind and foot when she was on the ball and gave away cheap possession too often. Rating: 5

Ireland’s Kyra Carusa. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Kyra Carusa (Kansas City Current)

Hasn’t played any minutes since October and looked suitably rusty. Occupied the French defence as best she could and spared no effort but lacked sharpness and was replaced by Abbie Larkin midway through the second half. Rating: 5

Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

A fizzing box of fireworks. Always kept the French defence guessing, whether she was lurking on the last shoulder or linking up with McCabe down the left. Brilliant no-look pass for the goal, she was a threat every time she got on the ball. Rating: 8

Substitutes

Abbie Larkin didn’t get into the game at all when she came on for Carusa and though Amber Barret was a bit more forceful, it was all a bit huff-and-puff. Ireland needed someone to hold possession – the bench didn’t provide it. Rating: 5

Manager

Carla Ward clearly had her squad primed and ready for this. They weren’t one bit cowed by France’s reputation or quality and they kept going right to the end so they are patently playing for her. Needs to find a way to bring some more control in possession though. Rating: 7