NFL confirms there will be no game in Dublin this year

There will be no NFL game in Dublin in 2026, the league’s commissioner has confirmed.

During the 2025 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Minnesota Vikings in Croke Park. This after a number of years where the Steelers used their Irish marketing rights to host fan events in Ireland, building up to last year’s regular season game.

The Irish government also offered up close to €10 million as part of the bid to host the match.

Speaking in the build-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl in Santa Clara, California, Roger Goodell said that the league intends to return to Dublin in the future, but not for the 2026 season.

“The absolute answer is we will be back,” said Goodell. “I would guess that we’ll be back in a few years. We’ve got to work with the officials on that, when that happens. I would expect that to happen and that’s our intention.

“We did have a wonderful time. Both clubs had a great time. I think our fans had a spectacular time . . . it felt like the entire island was in support of this.”

Next season, the NFL will host eight games overseas. Three will be played in London as usual, along with one-off games in Munich, Paris, Madrid, Rio de Janeiro and Melbourne. The matches in Paris and Melbourne will mark the first time the sport has played in those cities.