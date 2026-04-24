European shares fall, set for weekly loss on Middle East worries

Technology was the standout gainer, rising 0.7 per cent, ‌helped by a 5.5 per cent ⁠jump in SAP shares after the German software maker beat first-quarter profit estimates on strong growth in its cloud business. Photograph: EPA

European shares fell on ‌Friday and were set to end the week lower, as investors remained concerned about the lack of ​progress toward a resolution to the Middle East conflict, while also keeping a close watch on corporate earnings.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index declined 0.5 per cent to 611.04 points in early trading. ​It was on track to log a 2.5 per cent weekly decline after rising for four consecutive weeks.

Most of ⁠the big regional markets mirrored the decline.

Investor sentiment remained fragile despite ‌signs ‌of diplomatic ​movement. Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a White House meeting brokered by ⁠US president Donald Trump, who ​said he was willing to wait for “the ​best deal” to end the conflict with Iran.

Still, the war has ‌now stretched to around eight weeks, ​with Washington and Tehran remaining at an impasse.

Markets have swung between optimism ⁠that a breakthrough may be near ⁠and concern ​that the conflict could drag on, with little clarity on when tensions might ease.

Benchmark Brent crude hovered above $100 per barrel (€85.60), as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively shut, adding to worries over energy supplies and inflation.

Among sectors, most traded in negative territory, with aerospace and defence leading the declines, down 2.4 per cent.

Technology was the standout gainer, rising 0.7 per cent, ‌helped by a 5.5 per cent ⁠jump in SAP shares after the German software maker beat first-quarter profit estimates on strong growth in its cloud business.

Germany’s DAX outperformed ‌other big European indexes and was up 0.1 per cent, supported by gains in SAP.

European corporate earnings have ​so far shown relative resilience, but the escalating risks ​tied to the Middle East conflict and surging oil prices continue to cloud the outlook. – Reuters

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