Clayton McMillan says Munster ‘can be better as an organisation’, but Ulster match the focus

Oli Jager will start for Munster against Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday, in the only change to the team that started against Benetton last weekend. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stability. Munster get a chance to catch a breath after the dizzying tailspin over the last two to three months on and off the pitch. In truth, it’s a pall that’s hovered since the turn of the year as the province has lurched and stalled, beset by injuries but bedevilled by performance levels that have seen more troughs than peaks.

That’s why last weekend’s thumping victory in Treviso will have seemed like a godsend. It provided respite from all the noise around redundancies and resignations, as well as the furore surrounding the appointment of Roger Randle as attack coach for next season.

A week removed from the eye of the storm, head coach Clayton McMillan was asked if, despite the backlash, he was happy enough that the appointment remains the correct one. He responded: “Yeah, I stand by the comments that I said last week.

“I’m sure everyone will go away and reflect on the last couple of weeks and how we can be better as an organisation, how I can be better. But right now, we’re still in a bit of a race to make the top eight and our focus is going towards putting in a performance against Ulster. That’s all we can really do.”

There were no further questions on the matter. Instead, talk turned to Saturday’s URC game against Ulster at Thomond Park. McMillan has resisted the temptation to tinker with the team that hammered Benetton, making just a single alteration. Oli Jager will start, while Michael Ala’alatoa drops to the bench, in a role reversal from last weekend.

Jager, who returned to action last week, has had some issues with concussions. His coach pointed out that they’d invested in top international expertise in addressing the problem. “Look, the first thing is that, you know, you never want to be mucking around with people’s heads.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan (left) watches over Tuesday's training session at UL, Limerick. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“And he’s had his fair share of trouble. We’ve made sure that we looked after him in the best possible way. He’s come back really strong and we’ve got some really good external support around clinical, specialist help around concussions over in the States. That’s been really helpful for Oli.

“[It] identified a few things that probably were new to him that he could work off in his own time to help build up, I guess, his resilience around the brain. He’s in a really good space. But even now, we’re still managing his minutes. You don’t have a team if you don’t have a tighthead in this game and he’s pretty important to this environment, so it’s great that he’s out on the rugby field.”

Calvin Nash, who signed a two-year contract extension earlier this week, will make his 100th appearance for the province. The bench remains a six-two split with Ben O’Donovan and Dan Kelly covering the backline.

A key is to imbue Saturday’s display with a similar quality to last weekend’s performance in Italy. McMillan was enthused by the way his players were able to shut out the external noise. “They’re very good at focusing on what they can control – and that’s performance.

“We certainly saw and understood the importance of going over to Italy and getting a result, and that was a result of the hard work that they put in. I was proud of them.

“The thing that we can control is how we prepare and focus on what’s directly in front of us. I know that sounds pretty cliched, but the staff, the coaching group and playing group, have done an exceptional job of doing that.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy (left) speaks with Munster counterpart Clayton McMillan before the URC game at Affidea Stadium, Belfast, in January. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“A confident team is a tough one to beat and we’ve certainly taken a lot of confidence out of last week’s performance. We hope that stands to us. But the learning really was how we applied ourselves in a big-pressure week to be able to deliver that performance.

“It wasn’t perfect, but there were good learnings from that and a repeat will give us a chance on the weekend. Ulster are a good side. I know there’s probably been a bit made about them bringing down less than their strongest side. We wait to see. End of the day, they’re Ulster. When you talk about confidence, they’re a team that’s full of confidence.”

McMillan may have found something for the dressingroom wall, borrowing from a deep-seated Munster tradition of never overlooking a slight – real or perceived. He ventured: “We’ve seen their coach come out and talk about them being the number-one ranked team in Ireland and at the moment we’re the worst team in the world. So there isn’t too much problem for us to get motivated for the game.”

In fairness, the Munster head coach was also quick to give Saturday’s visitors credit for the way they have played this season. “I just think they’re a very well-balanced, a really well-coached side [with] a strong set-piece, [and] a good attacking framework.

“But they’ve been probably outstanding in transition when teams turn over the ball or kick without a whole lot of accuracy. Because of the profile of players that they have, they have the ability to hurt you and hurt you fast.

“We need to be really accurate and disciplined around what we do to limit their opportunities through what have been strong parts of their game this year.”

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Oli Jager; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Dan Kelly, Alex Kendellen.