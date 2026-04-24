Pádraig O’Hora is in awe of the wonder of Everest

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Such are the challenges Pádraig O’Hora is enduring three weeks in to his Mount Everest expedition, including his route to the summit being at its most dangerous in 20 years, it’s a wonder that the former Mayo footballer still has time for the place. But he does. “The glimpse of what surrounded us was enough to take your breath away. I think it’s fair to say I’m in awe of this place. It is magical ... it speaks in a way I cannot explain.”

If Padráig is in awe of the wonder of Everest, Matt Williams feels much the same about the sacrifice of Australia’s war dead. Playing rugby on Anzac Day, the national day of remembrance, was always special “because we played with the joy of being alive”. He has long since hung up his boots, but tomorrow, on Anzac Day, he’ll watch his club play and remember the “ordinary men and women who did extraordinary things”.

Back in this part of the world, Ireland are preparing to take on France in Clermont in the Six Nations, a year after losing to the same opposition in the World Cup quarter-finals. John O’Sullivan talks to coach Scott Bemand about the chances of avenging that defeat.

John also hears from Munster coach Clayton McMillan in the midst of a tumultuous spell for the club, on and off the field, McMillan standing by his support for the appointment of Roger Randle as attack coach for next season.

And Gerry Thornley talks to Daniel Hawkshaw ahead of Sunday’s AIL final against St Mary’s, the Clontarf man hailing from a multi-talented sporting family.

In hurling, Joe Canning previews the next round of championship games, Tipperary and Kilkenny in need of pick-me-ups after last weekend’s defeats. Cork need to up their game too despite their win over Tipp. That performance, says Joe, “won’t be good enough against Limerick on Sunday”.

Could injuries derail Ulster's stellar season? Listen | 23:32

More than good enough was the display Stephen Bennett produced for Waterford against Clare last Sunday. It will, writes Gordon Manning, “be difficult to top by any player this summer”. The Carlow manager wouldn’t mind having Bennett at his disposal, a fella he knows quite well – Stephen is Pat Bennett’s son.

At some point in the future, Stephen will need two hip replacements. James McClean can relate to those woes, a hip specialist telling the former Republic of Ireland international recently that he “has no business being on a football pitch due to the severity of the damage.” Gavin Cummiskey reports on the Derry man’s situation, with a decision to retire from the game now looming.

And in his Whole New Ball Game column, Johnny Watterson looks back on the career of “the flawed maverick” Ronnie O’Sullivan who is currently in action at the world championships. Despite hitting many a bump in the road along the way, he’s still a contender to win a record eighth title. His “most dangerous opponent”, though, “has always been himself”.

TV Watch: There’s more from the snooker world championships through the day and night on BBC 2, BBC Four and TNT Sports 3, while Sky Sports Golf continues its coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (1.45pm and 8pm) and the Chevron Championship, the first Major of the women’s season (4pm and 11pm). At 8pm, Derry City host Shamrock Rovers (Virgin Media Two), and at the same time Sunderland are at home to Nottingham Forest (Sky Sports Premier League).