Ireland take bonus point after Pro League draw with England

Result gave Ireland first points in elite competition after fine performance at Abbotstown

Irish goalkeeper Liz Murphy saves from England's Sophie Hamilton. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho
Mary Hannigan
Thu Dec 11 2025 - 18:052 MIN READ

Ireland produced one of their finer performances in recent years when they took a bonus point from their Pro League game against England on Thursday by winning the penalty shoot-out that followed their 1-1 draw at Abbotstown.

Following Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat by Belgium, the result gave Ireland their first points in their debut in the competition which features the elite nations in world hockey.

While England aren’t the force they were in bygone years, they are still ranked in the world’s top 10, five places above Ireland, and they looked set to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty stroke for a stick tackle in the circle. Liz Murphy rose to the challenge, though, diving to her left to keep the effort out.

And on 26 minutes Ireland took the lead, Sarah Torrans scoring after Mikayla Power pulled the ball back to her from the baseline. But within six minutes, England were level through Elena Rayer, the game finishing 1-1.

It was, then, time for a shoot-out to determine who would take the bonus point from the game, Charlotte Beggs, Power and Hannah McLoughlin all converting their strokes to make it 3-3 after the initial round of five. Murphy was again at her sharpest, saving from Sophie Hamilton and Tessa Howard.

McLoughlin put Ireland ahead again before Murphy made the definitive save in sudden death, denying Hamilton again.

Ireland play Belgium again on Saturday before rounding off the first phase of the competition against England on Sunday. The second phase takes place in Tasmania in February when the opponents will be Australia and Argentina.

