Ireland player ratings v Japan: Robbie Henshaw stars as Ciarán Frawley struggles

15 Jamie Osborne

One or two neat touches but was relegated to chasing kicks, unsuccessfully for the most part, and was very much a peripheral figure from an attacking perspective. He made his tackles. Switched to the wing in the second half. Rating: 6

14 Jimmy O’Brien

A missed tackle for a Japan try, he gradually worked his way into the match. He made a good break in the build-up to the Tom O’Toole try and showed good footwork in traffic at times. Got better aerially as the game unfolded. Rating: 7

13 Robbie Henshaw

Ireland’s player of the match if not the official one. He would have been one of the players challenged to step up and he did so in emphatic fashion. Superb defending/tackling he got his team over the gain-line and scored a try. Rating: 8

Ireland's Stuart McCloskey is tackled by Japan's Yuya Hirose. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

12 Stuart McCloskey

He conceded a couple of penalties that were avoidable but typically powerful and difficult to contain on the gain-line. If Ireland had a bit more wit would have been able to play off him to a far greater extent. Rating: 6

11 Jacob Stockdale

He drew the short straw when replaced in the second half, a bizarre decision. A good break for Nick Timoney try, he invariably beat the first tackler, cleared up well behind Jamie Osborne and one or two good reads in defence. Rating: 6

10 Ciarán Frawley

Kicking game was out of kilter, punting, grubber, line and one from the tee, a couple of misplaced passes. One or two nice moments in attack but the fact that he moved to fullback in the second half spoke volumes. Rating: 5

9 Craig Casey

He made several uncharacteristic errors, a knock-on, wrong choice of pass that scuppered a try chance, and there’s no doubt that Ireland box-kicked too much. Good tackle to deny Japan a try but this was an opportunity missed. Rating: 5

Ireland's Tom O'Toole (bottom) scores a try as he is tackled by Japan's Ben Gunter. Photograph: Saeed Khan/AFP via Getty

1 Tom O’Toole

Prominent display with a first try for his country. Finished 2-1 down in terms of the penalty count but so much of his work elsewhere was excellent, tackling, carrying and ball presentation. A high work-rate, his transition to loosehead requires more time. Rating: 6

2 Rónan Kelleher

Lineout was again an issue, one early throw, two adjudged crooked, free-kicked for no brake foot at a scrum. Good carry on the wing in the build-up to the Sean Jansen try. The postmortem on the set piece will be instructive. Rating: 5

3 Thomas Clarkson

The scrums were largely a mess which was a collective issue across the two packs. Clarkson was diligent in his work, but more will have been expected of him and he would have expected more of himself. Rating: 6

4 Tadhg Beirne (capt)

A quiet game, not in terms of work-rate, which had its typical industry, but in coming up with the big moments for which he is associated. Rating: 6

5 James Ryan

The industry of his performance was visible to the naked eye and when others flitted in and out of the game, he didn’t and for that he deserves credit when several team-mates were fitful in their contributions. Rating: 7

Japan's Harry Hocking tackles Ireland's Jack Conan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

6 Jack Conan

Another high-quality performance, he won a breakdown penalty was part of a double poach at another, carried with purpose and gave his team go-forward ball for the most part. Rating: 7

7 Nick Timoney

He carried his season-long form into this Test match and was one of very few standout performers in a green jersey. The try was a fitting reward for a selfless effort, flecked with quality on both sides of the ball. Rating: 8

8 Sean Jansen

Great tackling, powerful carrying, one super break and a try, he can be very proud of his Ireland debut and was one of the few players who made the most of the chance that he was given. The official man of the match and a worthy recipient. Rating: 8

Replacements

Tom Stewart grabbed a try, Billy Bohan, Sam Illo and Bryn Ward got a proper appraisal of what Test rugby is about. Bundee Aki brought energy and power, but the net effect of the changes was muted for the most part and didn’t lead to an upsurge. Rating: 6

Head Coach – Andy Farrell

Farrell must have been disappointed with the overall performance. A certain ring rust, lack of cohesion with nine changes and four debutants was anticipated but the set piece and the intermittent loss of control is problematic. The reshuffle in the backline told its own story. Rating: 6