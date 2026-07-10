Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla keeps digging in Mbappé racism row

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after France beat Paraguay in the last 16 of the World Cup. Photograph: Mauro Pimentel/AFP via Getty

You’ll no doubt have heard about the comments made by Paraguayan politician Celeste Amarilla on social media following her country’s World Cup defeat by France. The chief target of her ire was Kylian Mbappé who she described as “a colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French”, a “brute who had not learned to write”, as a child he “sucked on coconuts” and “the most educated creatures he ever listened to were chimpanzees”. A measured, thoughtful response, then.

Mbappé responded by pointing to Amarilla’s “brazen racism” and described her as “a despicable woman” who is “unworthy” of her position. Any updates? Oh yes. Amarilla is threatening to take legal proceedings against Mbappé. No, no, we haven’t got that back to front.

While saying that her posts had been written in “the heat of the moment”, and expressing regret that she had used some insults that she, as a mixed race woman, has often received herself, she demanded that Mbappé withdraw his remarks and apologise. We haven’t made this up.

“I will not tolerate your aggression,” she wrote in her ‘letter’. “You have no idea who I am and you have no right to say that I AM A DESPICABLE WOMAN, UNWORTHY OF THE OFFICE I HOLD.” (The ALL CAPS were hers).

“This is gender-based violence, plain and simple. It is political violence against a woman who reached her position through the votes of her people. Retract your remarks. otherwise, I may begin legal proceedings on the grounds of gender-based violence.”

Later, she advised the French captain to read her letter. “If he can read.” She’s a charmer, this one.

Number: 1

After Brazil’s World Cup exit, their football federation arranged a charter flight to Rio de Janeiro for their 26-strong squad. How many of them boarded it? One. Danilo. The loneliest trip home.

Quote

“I didn’t ‌know that at the World Cup the fifth of July is now the first of April – and it’s April Fool’s Day.”

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia with a reply for the ages on that unbanning of the United States’ Folarin Balogun.

Carlo Ancelotti consoles Vinicius Junior after Brazil's World Cup defeat by Norway. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty

Word of Mouth

“There’s no way Ancelotti can continue being the coach of the Brazilian national team after this fiasco, this shame he caused! The match against Norway was a disgrace! I would tear up that contract! I’d even take him to court!”

World Cup winner Romario hinting that he’d quite like Carlo Ancelotti to no longer be Brazil’s gaffer.

“A lot of people are saying: ‘Ah, but he’s young’. F*** that he’s young, he has to score the damn goal! Young, mediocre, old, **** it!”

And Romario isn’t best pleased with Endrick either after he missed a very decent chance to equalise against Norway.

“Now the whole world is dancing to celebrate politics’ humiliating defeat by football!”

A spokesman for Iran’s Football Federation evidently distraught after the United States’ World Cup elimination.

“I have won three titles for Portugal. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won a single title in history. I won Euro 2016, which for me is like winning a World Cup.”

Cristiano Ronaldo paying tribute to himself after Portugal’s World Cup exit, and still insisting that winning the Euros is on a par with (Messi) winning the World Cup.

Sea slug named after Cape Verde star Vozinha

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha in training during the World Cup. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty Images

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha had a stunner of a World Cup, the 40-year-old so good you’d love to see him get a tasty move to, say, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich or Arsenal. But, actually, he’s received an even bigger honour – he’s had a newly discovered red sea slug measuring around four millimetres named after him: the Aldisa Vozinhai.

The Athletic broke this very cheery news, Spanish researcher Jesus Ortea, who discovered the creature in the Caribbean, marking his close links with Cape Verde by choosing to honour Vozinha. And who wouldn’t want a sea slug named after them?