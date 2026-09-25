EU urges UK to raise tariffs on Chinese cars to avoid ‘made in Europe’ barriers

UK prime minister Andy Burnham addressing the UN this week. Britain has already reluctantly followed an EU move earlier this year to double steel tariffs to 50% and halve quotas in an effort to tackle a global glut of steel capacity, mostly driven by China. Photograph: Lexi Parra/The New York Times

Brussels has warned UK prime minister Andy Burnham that Britain would need to raise tariffs on Chinese cars and more closely align with EU trade policy if it wants to avoid “made in Europe” barriers that would hit key exports.

In response to weeks of intense lobbying to secure equal treatment for UK products, the EU told London that its best solution would be to join the bloc’s customs union, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“A customs union would solve most of the problems of ‘made in Europe’,” said an EU official. “And also the question of tariff differences, which leads to fears the Chinese could avoid our tariffs by routing through the UK.”

The “made in Europe” policy is intended to favour EU manufacturers on subsidies and public procurement in an effort to defend the bloc against competition from China.

Britain’s prime minister has said he will stick to the red lines that Labour set out at the last election, ruling out membership of a customs union or the single market.

But even aligning with protectionist EU trade measures in crucial sectors – such as matching anti-subsidy tariffs of up to 45 per cent on Chinese EVs – would shrink the UK’s post-Brexit freedoms and raise prices for consumers.

“There is a cruel irony in how European concerns about Britain have evolved: from fears of a ‘Singapore-on-Thames’ to fears of a ‘Turkey-across-the-Channel’,” said a second EU official.

“The concern today is no longer a hyper-competitive, globalised Britain on Europe’s doorstep, but a Britain that could become a backdoor into the European market for Chinese goods,” the official added.

The UK has already reluctantly followed an EU move earlier this year to double steel tariffs to 50 per cent and halve quotas in an effort to tackle a global glut of steel capacity, mostly driven by China.

At the same time, the UK is pressing Brussels to include its car, chemical and energy supply chains in the bloc’s “made in Europe” agenda, which it fears could exclude British industry from valuable EU subsidy programmes.

Auto industry leaders have questioned how long the UK can maintain divergent tariff policies from the EU if it wants British supply chains to be treated as “European”.

The UK did not follow the EU in imposing tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports when the bloc introduced them in 2024, allowing China’s manufacturers to take a combined 16 per cent share of Britain’s new car market this year.

Nissan’s European boss Massimiliano Messina warned this month that the UK risked becoming a “corridor” into the EU for Chinese EVs. “The whole UK has to adjust some of [the country’s] tariff policy,” he said.

The prospect of having to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs presents a dilemma for the UK government, which is seeking to attract investment from China into British car plants, including a deal for automaker Chery to produce cars at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland.

The UK is facing a similar conundrum on the chemicals industry, which is being hammered by cheap Chinese imports that have triggered a wave of anti-dumping duties from Brussels, with further measures expected in the coming months.

A senior British official acknowledged the political challenge facing the UK government, saying: “It’s hard to argue we want to be on the inside of ‘fortress Europe’ when the other side can point at tariff policies that are arguably undermining the rising walls of the fortress.”

In a sign of rising tensions between London and Brussels over differing approaches to trade with China, the EU this month announced it would monitor exports of titanium dioxide into Europe from the UK.

The EU move came after the UK’s competition authorities cleared China’s largest producer of the industrial whitening agent to purchase a plant in Teesside, northeast England, that went into receivership last October.

“The message is that if the UK doesn’t align in trade, it will lose a lot of access. The EU will protect more against the UK,” said Marie-Sophie Dibling, a partner at law firm Cassidy Levy Kent, which has represented the EU chemicals industry.

In apparent anticipation of difficult choices to come, UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds wrote to the country’s chemical industry this month asking for information on unfair imports and noting that further EU tariffs were likely.

In the letter, seen by the FT, Reynolds said the information would help the UK “in deciding where further trade defence action may be required”.

If the UK were to increase its trade defence measures against China, it would risk a confrontation with Beijing, a key investor and trade partner.

China’s account of Burnham’s first call with President Xi Jinping noted that Beijing expected the UK to “fully protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese investors”.

John Alty, the former director general of trade policy at the UK Department for International Trade, said the UK had “little choice” but to match the EU’s steel tariffs and would face increasingly tough choices as competition between China and the West intensified.

“The big trade powers are saying: ‘If you want access, we want to control what’s coming into your market from elsewhere,’” he said. “That makes life much more difficult for countries like the UK. We’ve moved away too often from the ‘sunlit uplands’ of removing barriers to managing barriers to trade.”

The Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade said it was looking to explore deeper co-operation with the EU while avoiding “collateral damage” arising from a shared ambition to protect against unfair trading practices.

“We always put trade measures in place independently and based only on the UK’s economic interests and those of industry. However, Europe and the UK face many of the same challenges, which is why it is vital we protect trade flows between us,” it added.

The European Commission declined to comment.