Confident Connacht ready for stern test as they welcome Stormers to Dexcom

URC: Connacht v Stormers, Dexcom Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – Live on TG4 & Premier Sports 1

Connacht cannot expect an easy opener in their URC campaign on Friday evening when they host South Africa’s Stormers in Galway.

Both sides are missing internationals, but Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster will want to ensure his players utilise the growing home fan base since the Dexcom’s opening last season.

Having reached the playoffs and achieved Champions Cup rugby, Connacht’s confidence has continued to rise, and along with the addition of several key players, such as loosehead prop Francois van Wyk, Lancaster is “looking forward to putting the best foot forward” in front of the home supporters.

Last season’s eighth place and qualification for the European top tier was a real reward for Connacht’s tenacity and improvement, but the former England, Racing and Leinster coach will want and demand more from his squad this year.

Connacht are missing a host of players, including the seven involved in Ireland’s summer fixtures – Bundee Aki, Billy Bohan, Ciarán Frawley, Sam Illo, Sean Jansen, Darragh Murray and Cian Prendergast. The hooker position remains “tricky” with Dylan Tierney-Martin recovering from an ankle injury following the Vannes clash in France, and Dave Heffernan “having pulled up last week”. However, Eoin de Buitléar is available, alongside Matthew Victory on the bench.

But the good news for both Connacht and Ireland is the return of Mack Hansen after 11 months following his recovery from a serious foot injury.

“Mack’s inclusion is obviously a big boost for us,” said Lancaster, while it will be a “proud day” for Van Wyk and debutant Max Flynn, who is named on the bench.

“We’re missing a good few through Irish selection and injury, but it’s a strong 23, who we know will have to front up physically against what we’re expecting to be a strong Stormers side.”

[ Mack Hansen returns to URC action for Connacht after 11 months outOpens in new window ]

The Stormers finished third last season, winning 12 of their 18 regular-season matches, and although they had dominated their previous meetings with Connacht, Lancaster’s outfit delivered a surprise 33-24 win in Cape Town last April.

“It’s great to finally get the season going after a long, but positive preseason. We feel like we’ve prepared well and now we’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward in front of our home supporters,” said Lancaster.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; M Hansen, J Devine, C Forde, F Treacy; J Ioane, B Murphy; F van Wyk, E de Buitléar, F Bealham; N Murray, J Murphy; S O’Brien, S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle (capt).

Replacements: M Victory, J Duggan, F Barrett, D O’Connor, M Flynn, C Blade, S Naughton, S Bolton.

STORMERS: W Gelant; S Senatla, R Nel (capt), J Roche, L Zas; J Matthee, A Warner; V Matongo, AH Venter, N Fouché; R Norton, JD Schickerling; E Roos, L Nel, H Dayimani.

Replacements: V Paulo, O Reid, S Sandi, C Evans, A Smith, M Theunissen, E Ngobeni, Y Ahmed.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Sco)