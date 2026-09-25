Ireland determined to build on positives against Japan

Every day’s a school day. Life. Rugby. Victories. Defeats. Not learning means not growing. They’re familiar refrains. Ireland’s post-match review in the wake of their 40-36 defeat to the USA in Tallaght was as painful, initially, as you’d suspect for a team that led 31-12, only to concede 28 points in jig time.

The how and the why have become focal points in advance of Sunday’s game against Japan at the Dexcom Stadium in Galway, the second of five Tests in the international window. Scott Bemand’s team played some great rugby to dominate the first 55 minutes of the contest only to be then sucked into a vortex of mistakes, and questionable game management, that saw their hopes unspool.

Ireland have gone in a different direction in their patterns in attack from the style of play in the Six Nations and there was much to admire in several of the six tries they scored. Backs and kicking coach Gareth Steenson paid tribute to that excellence, the fast transition from defence to attack and the ability to create and exploit space on the back of a game played to width and at tempo.

He spoke about how good sets in defence can lead to turnovers, and from there opportunities. There isn’t a requirement to play at 100 miles an hour all the time. “The tendency is, and we’ve been guilty of this, that when you get ‘points up’ you think you must keep playing [in the same way].

“But ironically, if you just do the basics well, whether that’s with the ball or without the ball, playing in the right areas, what you tend to find is the opposition start trying to do things and make mistakes. You score off the back of it and then it becomes a cricket score. It’s just those types of things. I think it’s just a new space for the girls.”

When momentum switched, Steenson pointed to the little things that snowballed – not exiting properly from the 22, overplaying a little, conceding penalties, and a yellow card. He explained that he watched the game back with the halfbacks, where the most pertinent question was “do you see where the momentum shift happens?”

“Do you see how the referee is now influenced by certain things? You give one penalty away for one thing, you give it twice, then all of a sudden, it becomes something that is looked at. But again, that’s in our control.

Ireland’s Stacey Flood and Anna McGann after the loss to the USA in Tallaght, Dublin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“I think the first day we came in there was a lot of frustration obviously, a lot of hurt around it. So, it’s about channelling that in the right direction. This game [despite the disappointment] is going to be really good for us because it puts us in a place where we can have conversations with the girls that we probably wouldn’t have had if we’d come out with the right result.

“USA played a game that worked for them. They kind of worked out what they needed to do at the time, and we just couldn’t wrestle it back off them. Now if we’re in that scenario again, I think now we’ll be better equipped for what we require at that time, which I think is going to be important.”

Ireland won’t be imprisoned by the shortcomings of last weekend, will address them certainly, but will instead look to build on the many positive aspects of their display.

[ ‘Keep your foot on your opponents’ throat’: Ireland vow to learn after wilting against USAOpens in new window ]

Steenson said: “We’ve got to take into account we’re at home and we’ve got another opportunity to develop our game, talk about it in a different way. We have put a lot of time into really being clear on what we want to go after this week with and without the ball.

“We feel we’re equipped [to do what’s required to win]. It’s not going to be perfect. We don’t expect it to be perfect. I just think if we get the right sort of attitude around what we want to do, we can go and express ourselves in the best way possible.”

Ireland have no injury concerns arising from the USA match. Steenson said: “We’ve got a clean bill of health. The girls have all been training there, so everything’s been good.”

The team to face Japan on Sunday will be announced at lunchtime on Friday.