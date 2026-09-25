Parades Commission set to rule on Orange Order’s application for Drumcree march

Northern Ireland’s Parades Commission is due to rule on Friday on an application by the Orange Order to march down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown for the first time in almost 30 years. this weekend.

It will decide on an application for 60 Orange Order members to take part in a proposed procession on Sunday, after being heavily criticised by unionist politicians last month when a High Court ruling quashed its most recent determination over the march.

The Parades Commission has blocked the order from marching along the mainly nationalist road on their way to Drumcree Church in July every year since 1998.

The Portadown District of the Orange Order, backed by the three unionist parties, has said it will be a much reduced number of people taking part in a silent parade for a short time on the Garvaghy Road.

The Drumcree parade dominated headlines in the 1990s when violent clashes and political tension necessitated a major security operation for several summers, as Garvaghy Road residents rejected the march passing through the community.

Garvaghy Road residents have said they will “mobilise” and “come together” if an Orange Order parade is allowed to march through their community.

People living on the road met politicians in Leinster House in Dublin on Thursday ahead of the ruling.

[ Orange Order march could ‘reawaken old animosities’, Drumcree residents warnOpens in new window ]

Asked what they will do if the parade goes ahead, Linda O’Neill of the Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition said: “Our plan a is that the parade will not go down the road.”

O’Neill, a youth worker, said the community is also concerned over a large gathering of bands in the town on Saturday night.

“So, Monday morning when we wake up, regardless of whether that parade gets down the road, there will be consequences for our community.

“If the decision doesn’t go our way, this community will then mobilise, come together, and come up with a plan B.

“We are trying to believe in the process – but be under no illusions: We have been let down before.”

[ ‘It’s mad they want to go down the road and start all this again’Opens in new window ]

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty, who met the group at Leinster House, said people were still shocked by what happened in the past.

“All who are old enough to remember the scenes of Garvaghy Road over 28 years ago, when the Orange Order tried to force their will on the people of the nationalist community when an Orange march was being attempted to be forced down that road, we know the impact that that had in the community, the trauma that that had, but also the aftermath of that, the killings that took place in that community as well, which we’re still dealing with today.

“This is about hearing from the voices of that community themselves.”

Earlier, Tánaiste Simon Harris welcomed the group to the Dáil and said: “I am very much aware of the concerns of residents in the area.

“I am also very much aware of the very painful and traumatic history in relation to that community and what they endured and I want to assure you that government officials are monitoring the situation closely.”

He added he he was “mindful of the role of the Parades Commission”. - PA