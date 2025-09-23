Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan qualify for World Rowing Championships final

Ireland’s Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan have qualified for the A final of the men’s pair at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai.

They took third in Tuesday’s opening semi-final in 6:29.99, charging back from fifth with 500m remaining to see themselves through to Thursday’s decider.

In the women’s lightweight singles, Siobhan McCrohan had to settle for third after being pipped at the line for second by Canada’s Karissa Riley, but the Galway rower’s 7:36.98 was enough to earn her a spot in the semi-final.

And there was also semi-final qualification for Jack McCarthy in the men’s lightweight single sculls, finishing third in his heat behind Austria’s Julian Schoeberl and China’s Gu Jiantao, clocking 6:56.65.

Emily Hegarty and Aoife Casey also the C final in the women’s pair with a time of 7:24.06, while the Irish men’s quadruple sculls of Ronan Byrne, Brian Colsh, Adam Murphy and Andrew Sheehan saw off Croatia to win the C final in 5:57.75.

On Wednesday, Sadhbh Ní Laoghaire and Tiarnan O’Donnell will be in action in the heats of the PR2 mixed double sculls (3.15am Irish time) before Konan Pazzaia takes to the water for the quarter-final of the men’s single sculls (3.40am) and Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle are in the semi-finals of the men’s double sculls (4.11am).