No completion date for integrated Gaelic association as core principles unveiled

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese, chairperson of the Steering Group on Integration, at Croke Park when the plans were announced last year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A completion date for the amalgamation of the three Gaelic games associations remains unclear, however, the Steering Group on Integration said it is continuing to work towards the original timeline set out last year.

Plans to merge the GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA into one entity were unveiled in February 2024, with a target for the new association to be in place by 2027.

Publishing its “core principles for integration” on Monday, the steering group gave no update on the timeline for delivery. Instead, the first of the nine principles stated: “We are continuing to work towards the timeline as previously communicated.”

The principles set out that following integration, one association – the GAA – will exist, and a single membership structure will apply for all codes.

The basic structures of club, county, province and national will remain, and competitions across all levels will continue “with enhanced co-ordination and integration”.

Officer roles will “largely remain”, while some additional roles will be added “to ensure all codes played in a unit are equally represented on the Management Committee/Executive”.

Existing rules and codes will remain “largely consistent” with current GAA documents, with amendments introduced as necessary to support integration and “ensure appropriate and effective representation of the Camogie Association and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association within the rules”.

A new club constitution will be introduced and all clubs will be formally affiliated with the new GAA entity following integration. The steering group noted that in some instances this may result in duplication, “such as where separate Camogie, GAA or Ladies Football clubs currently exist within the same area”, adding: “Decisions regarding potential mergers or amalgamations will remain at the discretion of the local units, with both the approach and timing to be determined locally.”

The update from the steering group, chaired by former president of Ireland Mary McAleese, explained: “These principles will form part of the final proposals, which will be presented to the three Associations in due course.”

The statement added the proposals “will not be considered final or binding until they have been formally debated and approved by all three national congresses”.