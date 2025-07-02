Lions Player Ratings: Jac Morgan and Jack Conan stand out in another Lions romp

Lions Tour: British & Irish Lions 52 Queensland Reds 12

Eliott Daly

Gave a crisp delivery to Tommy Freeman for his try. Never anything but composed and under high balls looked in charge and nerveless. Excellent at coming into the line for his try assist, which he did several times against the Reds. Rating: 7

Tommy Freeman

A shaky start was turned into an eye-catching performance. Freeman’s pace and strength have always been his calling card. Errors are baked into every cake for this Lions Tour and despite a couple of his own Freeman showed why he is in Australia. Rating: 7

Huw Jones

Again, a few early errors from the centre but was always lively and dangerous, and when given space has the jets to breeze past defenders. His try from inside the Lions half showed just what confidence he has with a 70-yard run from downtown. Rating: 7

Bundee Aki

Bundee Aki is tackled by Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and Hunter Paisami. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Made excellent yards in the lead up to Itoje’s try. Like many of his team-mates was a bit scrappy but his strength is running with the ball. Came close to scoring off the back of an early Lions scrum having taken up the Dan Sheehan position at the back of the driving maul. Rating: 6

READ MORE

Duhan van der Merwe

A little slow to get his body across for Flook’s try in the first half, but a very dangerous winger as he showed in scoring the third try using his body strength and nose for where the tryline is located. Rating: 6

Finn Russell

Played a canny game with crisp short passing and kicked well too. None of the fireworks we saw last weekend but displayed a style of game that kept the Lions moving forward while linking well with Gibson-Park and the midfield. Rating: 7

Jamison Gibson-Park

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park made his Lions debut against the Reds. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Started the match playing with a nice tempo. Back after an injury lay-off, he didn’t show any signs of rust and was always a sniping threat. His no-fuss delivery is delightful, but the Ireland scrumhalf definitely has another gear – which is a positive. Rating: 7

Andrew Porter

Was typically combative around the pitch, especially when the Reds had energy and possession in the first half. Used his muscle to squeeze in by the post for his try, with some help from Ollie Chessum and Jac Morgan. Rating: 7

Rónan Kelleher

Would have loved to get on the ball a bit more with some space. Adjusting to changing faces isn’t the easiest thing. Put in a heavy shift with tackling and took on short carry ball. A handling error when the Lions were sweeping forward was a blemish. Rating: 6

Will Stuart

Gave the right amount of high energy and over his 50 minutes on the pitch was willing to work and take on hard ball to make gains. But discipline must get better as he gave away three penalties during his time in the game. Rating: 5

Maro Itoje

A huge improvement in his first outing against Argentina. Had a higher profile in the lineout and around the pitch. Got his hands a on a few Reds throws, and a try to boot. His leadership will be important come the Test matches. Rating: 7

Ollie Chessum

Important input when the Reds had energy at the beginning of the match and in that phase made his strength and size count. Put Van der Merwe in for his try showing decent hands and awareness of what was outside him. Rating: 7

Tom Curry

Never short of a hit and aggression around the park. Another player who gave Andy Farrell a high energy game, but he didn’t pop up in plays quite as regularly as he did last time out and was less visible in the backrow. Rating: 6

Jac Morgan

Made a bigger impression than his last outing showing his strengths. Turnovers, loose play, linking well and gaining yards. Ran a lovely line in support to take his second-half try and nicked a Reds ball at the end of the game. Rating: 8

Jack Conan

Jack Conan in action for the Lions. Photograph: Jason O'Brien/PA

A standout as number 8. Industrious from the beginning of the game, taking the ball forward and gaining the hard yards. He was the leading carrier on the Lions with 13 and has given Farrell food for thought on how his backrow should look. Rating: 8

Coach

Again, Farrell’s side gave away the first score but the team knuckled down, got past their mistakes and gradually got on top of the Reds. Another 50-point game can’t be disappointing with line speed and defence getting there. A step up. Rating: 7

Replacements

They kept the scoreboard going in the right direction and did not concede ground to the Reds, who didn’t score any points in the second half. A Garry Ringrose try at the death on the wing was just reward. Rating: 7