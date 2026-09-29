Women’s golf hit by latest Saudi withdrawal as PIF Global Series comes to an end

Saudi Arabia's investment in the Ladies European Tour has been limited to the championship in London. Photograph: Peter Parks/AFP via Getty

The influx of Saudi Arabia money into professional golf is slowing down dramatically. And while LIV Golf were the first to feel the pinch, now the Ladies European Tour are to set to be hit with the withdrawal of the PIF Global Series at the end of this year.

This season’s PIF Global Series on the LET featured five tournaments with a total of $15 million in prizemoney but will collapse to just one next year, the PIF London Championship, which will have a new name, date and partner for 2027.

This season’s PIF-backed tournaments on the LET took place in Saudi Arabia, Las Vegas (where Leona Maguire was runner-up) and London with two more scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea and Shenzhen in China.

Five will become one next year with the event in London – to be held the week before the AIG Women’s Open – renamed simply as The Championship, according to a Golf Saudi press release.

“Golf Saudi has been an outstanding partner to the LET and has played a transformational role in creating opportunities for our players,” said LET CEO Tom Phillips in a release. “We are delighted that Golf Saudi is continuing to invest in the Ladies European Tour.”

Singer-songwriter and R&A Ambassador Niall Horan made a surprise visit to Golf It! in Glasgow to see first-hand the progress of its Disability Golf Programme. Photograph: R&A

Niall Horan combining singing with being R&A ambassador

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan – formerly of One Direction but still very much of Mullingar Golf Club, where he is a long-time member – is fulfilling his role as an R&A ambassador with unerring accuracy off the golf course.

Horan made a surprise visit yesterday to the Golf It! Facility in Glasgow to witness first-hand the progress of the centre’s Disability Golf Programme.

Horan, in Glasgow for a stop on his Dinner Party Live tour, went to the R&A’s community-based golf facility to meet participants, hear about their experiences and take part in a session for golfers with a disability, seeing first-hand the impact of a programme.

“It was brilliant to visit Golf It! and spend time with some of the people who are taking part in the disability golf sessions. Golf should be a sport that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy and seeing the difference this programme is making – whether that is helping someone try golf for the first time, building confidence or giving them the opportunity to progress further in the sport – is incredible,” said Horan.

Word of Mouth

“I don’t think anybody knows what’s the weight a captain carries on their shoulders all week. I don’t think they realise that you’re not just making a decision that affects you, you’re making a decision that ripple affects the whole team - people’s families, people’s lives. Every decision you make carries a serious consequence. You think you know, but you don’t until you’ve done it”

USA captain Brandt Snedeker on finally feeling the weight lift off his shoulders after a final day singles fightback saw his team complete their own Miracle at Medinah in coming from three points behind to finally overcome the International team in the Presidents Cup. The USA won 9½ out of 12 points on offer in the final session of singles, for an overall 17-13 victory. It gave the USA an 11th straight Presidents Cup win.

Liam Nolan is in action in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

By the Numbers: 9

No question where the largest contingent of Irish golfers will be in action this week, with nine players competing in the Abu Dhabi Championship in the UAE on the Hotel Planner Tour: Liam Nolan, Max Kennedy, Conor Purcell, Mark Power, Gary Hurley, Ronan Mullarney, James Sugrue, Damien Scott and amateur Mark Cadden are all teeing up.

On this day, September 29th, 1996

Sweden’s Per-Ulrik Johansson had been in two minds on whether or not to include the Smurfit European Open at The K Club on his schedule, his confidence hit by back-to-back missed cuts on the European Tour.

Johansson – who had missed the weekends at both the Lancome Trophy and the Loch Lomond Invitational – decided that he would play in Straffan, a move which resulted in securing a third career win on the circuit.

Having started the final round one shot behind Paul Broadhurst and Costantino Rocca, Johansson finished birdie-birdie for a 70 for a winning total of 11-under-par 277, one clear of Rocca.

“This sport can be tough sometimes. You just can’t give up so easily, though. It’s funny, when I won the Czech Open a couple of years ago, I nearly wasn’t going there either. Maybe that says something about my frame of mind; perhaps I’m inclined to put too much pressure on myself and, when I don’t expect too much, I achieve most,” said Johansson of his mindset in capturing the title and a payday equivalent to €175,000.

Social Swing

A nice week off. Back now for @dunhilllinks. Played @Sunningdale_GC old and new, @StackstownGC @thekclub and @PGC1894 – Pádraig Harrington proving that a week off is never a week off. The Dubliner is in action at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year since Bethpage. I’m still so proud of this team and incredibly grateful to have shared those moments and made history together. Being Captain is a privilege I’ll always cherish. To everyone who gave everything for Europe, my family who supported me every step of the way and the fans who made New York feel like home, thank you. A week I’ll never forget – Luke Donald still on cloud nine a year after Bethpage.

In the Bag

Matt Fitzpatrick - FedEx French Open

Driver – Ping G430 LST (9°)

3-wood – TaylorMade Qi35 (15°)

5-wood – TaylorMade Qi35 (18°)

Irons – Ping i210 (4), Ping S55 irons (5-9)

Wedges – Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48°, 52°, 56° and 60°)

Putter – Bettinardi BB1 ‘Fitz’ Prototype

Ball – Titleist ProV1X

Know the Rules

Q: In stroke play, player A concedes player B’s short putt and knocks the ball away. Player B lifts their ball and plays from the next tee. What is the ruling?

A: In this situation, Player B is disqualified. Under Rule 3.3c, if the player fails to hole out at any hole they must correct that mistake before making a stroke to begin another hole. If the mistake is not corrected in that time, the player is disqualified.