Shamrock Rovers move five points clear after thumping win over St Patrick’s Athletic

Shamrock Rovers’ Graham Burke celebrates scoring the second goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers 4 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Another cleverly taken goal from the precocious Michael Noonan sent Shamrock Rovers on their way to an unexpectedly facile fourth successive win as they punished injury-hit St Patrick’s Athletic’s defensive frailty at Tallaght Stadium.

Man of the match Graham Burke rowed in with a brace before Aaron Greene added a fourth to inflict St Pat’s heaviest defeat since Stephen Kenny took charge just over a year ago.

Their impressive momentum moves Stephen Bradley’s Rovers five points clear at the summit of the Premier Division, albeit with an extra game played, ahead of Friday’s trip for a top-of-the-table meeting with Derry City.

A third defeat in four games sees St Pat’s, who topped the table at the end of March, drop to sixth, seven points behind Rovers.

READ MORE

Having named wingback Josh Honohan in his squad for the June friendlies, Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson was an interested spectator as Rovers should have punished an error to take the lead before a minute was played.

Shamrock Rovers’ Michael Noonan rounds St Pat's goalkeeper Joseph Anang before shooting to score the first goal of the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Defender Sean Hoare, a former Hoop, inexplicably took a long throw across his own penalty area which fell straight at Burke’s feet.

Joseph Anang saved his defender’s embarrassment when parrying Burke’s volley out for the first corner of the game.

Hoare was soon close to redeeming his mistake when St Pat’s raided with intent for the first time. Joe Redmond nodded Barry Baggley’s deep corner back across goal for Hoare whose header was off target.

Mason Melia then showed his promise as the 17-year-old spun Rovers’ captain Roberto Lopes to set up Simon Power whose shot was deflected out for another corner.

In what was still an open game, Burke, played in by Cory O’Sullivan, worked Anang again before a gross misjudgement by the Saints’ goalkeeper all but gifted Rovers the lead on 22 minutes.

Burke’s ball down the right looked to pose little threat but Anang raced out from his goal in the hope of reaching it first only to be beaten to it by the alert Noonan.

And before Anang could retreat back to his goal, the 16-year-old, in an almost identical situation to his goal in Waterford on Friday night, showed terrific composure to shoot into the unguarded net.

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The goalkeeping had to be more assured at the other end on 33 minutes to prevent a St Pat’s equaliser.

Aidan Keena dinked a clever pass through for the run of Melia to bring a good save from the well-positioned Ed McGinty.

Two minutes later Rovers doubled their lead, again punishing poor defending.

Burke was allowed to carry the ball from the halfway line, cut all too easily past a sluggish Jamie Lennon, before drilling a shot low and hard past Anang into the bottom corner of the net.

Further punishment should have been inflicted on the disjointed St Pat’s defence when Honohan ghosted between two defenders only to drive over.

St Patrick’s were then left incensed in stoppage time at the end of the half when Melia looked to have been tripped by Lopes inside the area. But no penalty was forthcoming.

Shamrock Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley celebrates after the game. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The game was then all but over as a contest five minutes into the second half when Rovers extended their lead.

Noonan showed his tenacity to win a tackle with Luke Turner. Grant pounced on the loose ball to burst forward to cross and give Burke a simple tap-in for his sixth goal of the season.

Substitute Greene added the gloss with a fourth goal seconds after coming on in the 69th minute, calmly curling a low shot past Anang to the bottom corner for a well-taken fifth strike of the campaign.

Champions Shelbourne’s poor form continued as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw with erstwhile league leaders Drogheda United at Tolka Park, both now with just one win from their last eight games respectively.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: McGinty; Grace (Clarke, 61 mins), Lopes, C. O’Sullivan; Grant, Nugent (Mandriou, 67), Healy, Honohan; Byrne (McEneff, 67), Burke (Watts, 67); Noonan (Greene, 67).

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Anang; Hoare, Redmond, Turner (McClelland, 55 mins); Elbouzedi, Baggley (Breslin, 69), Lennon, Power (Carty, 80); Kavanagh (McLaughlin, 80); Melia, Keena (Mulraney, 55).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).

Attendance: 6,542.