Ellen Walshe breaks longest-standing Irish record in 200m butterfly

Ellen Walshe before the 400m IM final at the Paris Olympics. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ellen Walshe has broken the longest-standing Irish swimming record at the Leinster Aspiring Champions Meet in Dublin.

The 23-year-old clocked 2:08.42 in the 200m butterfly event to best Michelle Smith’s long course record (2:09.91) which has stood since August 20th, 1996.

The Templeogue swimmer now holds four national senior long course records, having previously set Irish records in the 100m butterfly and 200m and 400m IM.

She also holds five Irish short course (25m) records; the 100m and 200m butterfly, and 100m, 200m and 400m IM.