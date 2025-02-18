Now is not the time to be stoking the fire in Welsh bellies

Matt Sherratt, interim head coach of Wales, has some material that he can pin on the dressing room wall - or play through speakers. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty

Now that they’re under new management and can re-start their campaign with a clean-ish slate, this, reckons Gerry Thornley, “is definitely the worst time to be facing Wales in the 2025 Six Nations so far”. So, ahead of Ireland’s trip to Cardiff on Saturday, what’s the last thing we need? Our hosts being given “any more motivation or anger towards Ireland”. And that’s precisely what was provided in a recent radio exchange, one that made headlines in Wales, when it was suggested that even a 12-man Ireland could win this encounter. “Ah c’mon lads,” as Gerry puts it.

Owen Doyle, meanwhile, reflected on what the Six Nations has produced so far over a long lunch with an old friend, the pair solving “all of the game’s ailments during the course of the afternoon”. The chief topic of conversation was the advantage law which, Owen concluded, “bears no resemblance to what is written in the laws”.

In Gaelic games, Denis Walsh believes the new football rules “have made a terrific start”, with “the opening rounds of the league the most exciting in memory”. And the chief reason for that is that “risky kicking has been incentivised”, when before shooting from distance was “an unconscionable risk”. “The two-point arc,” he says, “has the potential to be transformative.”

And Gordon Manning looks ahead to this weekend’s Congress in Donegal when 40 motions will be voted on, among them a proposal to allow GAA clubs make their facilities available to other sports and community-based groups.

In athletics, Ian O’Riordan talks to sprinter Sarah Leahy ahead of her attempt to win back the 60 metres title at this weekend’s Irish Indoor Championships, and we also hear from young Irish striker Emily Murphy who is looking forward to working again with new Republic of Ireland manager Carla Ward, having played for her at Birmingham four years ago.

Philip Reid brings you the latest news from the world of golf in his Different Strokes column, Pádraig Harrington still crisscrossing time zones as he plays on different tours this season - he’s in Mexico this week.

And in horse racing, Brian O’Connor reports on champion jockey Jack Kennedy’s hopes of returning to action having broken his leg for the sixth time in his career in a fall at Fairyhouse last November. But, “as racing struggles to come to terms with Michael O’Sullivan’s tragic death on Sunday, the sport continues to reel from a horribly grim overall context right now.”

TV Watch: If Celtic are to progress in the Champions League, they’ll have to overturn their 2-1 first leg defeat when they play Bayern Munich in the return leg in Germany tonight (Premier Sports 1, 8pm). Gulp.