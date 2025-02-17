Jack Kennedy hoping to get green light to return to action in time for Cheltenham festival

Champion jockey Jack Kennedy is hoping to get a green light next week that may allow him return to action in time for the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Out of the saddle since breaking his leg for the sixth time in his career due to a fall at Fairyhouse in late November, Kennedy is set for a crucial meeting with his surgeon to determine the chances of returning for the biggest meeting of the year.

As racing struggles to come to terms with Michael O’Sullivan’s tragic death on Sunday, though, the sport continues to reel from a horribly grim overall context right now.

O’Sullivan has been described by his family as an extraordinary young man and in a eulogy published on RIP.ie said the rider who sustained fatal head injuries in a fall at Thurles 11 days ago had accomplished so much in his short life.

“As a family we are so incredibly proud not only of his achievements in the saddle, but of the extraordinary young man he had become. He was full of kindness, integrity, ambition and love, always striving to be the best person he could be,” they said.

Michael O’Sullivan’s funeral mass will take place in St John the Baptist Church, Glantane, Co Cork on Wednesday at noon. He reposes at Currabower, Lombardstown, Mallow on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 7pm.

Horse Racing Ireland has cancelled the Punchestown fixture due to take place on Wednesday and rescheduled it for Friday.

It comes after Sunday’s meeting at the Co Kildare track was cancelled as a mark of respect. That card, featuring the €100,000 National Trial, will now be run on Thursday as the first leg of a two-day fixture. Added to it to make an eight-race card will be the Grade Three Quevega Hurdle.

The Thurles meeting due to be held on Thursday has been cancelled.

Kennedy has described his former colleague as “a lovely lad and a very talented rider” whose loss puts everything into perspective.

Kennedy’s run of injuries continued in November when breaking his right leg in a fall from Twoohthree trained by his boss Gordon Elliott.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup winning rider was forced to miss the 2023 festival with a similar injury but is hopeful of making it this time.

“It’s going well. Everyone is happy enough with it. I’m back to see Paddy Kenny the surgeon on the 25th and I’d be hoping he’ll be happy enough. But he’ll have to be happy enough for me to come back,” he said.

“The physios are happy with the strength of the muscles and things so everything on that side is good. But it’s a case of waiting and see what the X-rays will be like next week. I’d imagine that will be the call on it.

“Once Mr Kenny is happy with it I think I’ll be hopefully good to go, with a view to making it to Cheltenham,” Kennedy added.

In his absence, Sam Ewing has stepped in as Elliott’s number one jockey although the trainer has repeatedly stressed the role is Kennedy’s when he’s fit to come back.

Among Elliott’s main Cheltenham hopes are the star mare Brighterdaysahead whose connections are still to decide whether she takes on Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle or tackles the Mares Hurdle on the same day.

Teahupoo is also favourite to retain the Stayers Hurdle crown he won under Kennedy last year.

In other news, Jessica Harrington’s Ashdale Bob, a Grade Three winner at last summer’s Galway festival under Kennedy, has been given an entry in Saturday’s Pendil Chase at Kempton.

He is the sole Irish possible for a contest that has eight entries left in after Monday’s latest acceptance stage. The don’t include Gidleigh Park who is forced to miss out on his intended target due to a setback.

“Hopefully, it’s not long term. We’re trying to get to the bottom of the setback and when we have more news, when we know we’ll let everyone know,” said trainer Harry Fry of the Arkle Trophy hope. “It’s obviously unfortunate timing but we’ve got to get to the bottom of it.”

JP McManus’s Grand National hope Iroko is among the favourites for the Saturday’s handicap highlight at Kempton, the Ladbrokes Trophy.