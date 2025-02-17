Proposal to allow GAA clubs make facilities available to other sports to be voted on at Congress

The use of GAA facilities has been an area of contention for decades. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

A proposal to allow GAA clubs make their facilities available to other sports and community-based groups will be voted on at this weekend’s Congress in Donegal.

The motion, put forward by Kilkenny club Danesfort, is one of 40 on the clár that also includes a proposal on a new senior football championship format, the reintroduction of replays for drawn provincial finals and a change to the handpass rule in hurling.

The current rule in the GAA’s Official Guide on property use allows Central Council to grant permission for county grounds and pitches under the administration of county boards, provincial councils and Croke Park centrally to be used for non-GAA activity.

But Danesfort now want that net widened to include clubs – by amending Rule 5.1 with the addition of the following: “GAA Clubs in accordance with Central Council policy may at their discretion permit the use of their ancillary facilities to other community-based sports, health and wellbeing groups, community based activities of their community for recreational purposes.”

The use of GAA facilities has been an area of contention for decades – the debate reached its most divisive for the opening of Croke Park when the Irish international rugby and soccer teams were granted permission to play in the stadium during the redevelopment of Lansdowne Road.

Since then county grounds including Páirc Úi Chaoimh and Breffni Park have received permission to host non-GAA matches, while MacHale Park in Castlebar is to hold a Connacht rugby fixture next month.

In January Derry GAA were given the go-ahead to allow their Centre of Excellence in Owenbeg to be used by Derry City Football Club.

Recently there has been a change of tact within the GAA leadership on the overarching issue of pitches and grounds, with a shift towards embracing the concept of utilising more shared sporting municipal facilities.

Among the other key motions for Congress is Central Council’s proposal on a new All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup format from 2026.

Down’s captain Pierce Laverty lifts the Tailteann Cup last year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The premise of this latest structure would lead to a reduction in fixtures by discontinuing the round-robin stage after the provincial championships.

As currently is the case the provincial championships would continue to be played on a straight knockout basis – with the eight provincial finalists and the next eight highest ranked teams in the National League making up the 16 teams eligible for the Sam Maguire competition. The previous year’s Tailteann Cup winners would still be guaranteed one of those 16 spots.

However, instead of a group stage Round 1 of the All-Ireland SFC would see the eight provincial finalists drawn to play the next eight highest ranked teams.

For Round 2 the eight winners from the opening round would be drawn against each other in Round 2A, with the eight losers drawn to face each other in Round 2B.

For Round 3 the four losing teams from Round 2A would be drawn to play the four winning teams from 2B. The four Round 2B losers would be eliminated.

The All-Ireland quarter-finals would then be comprised of the four Round 2A winners drawn to play the four Round 3 victors. Subsequently, the four winners there would drawn to contest the semi-finals, with two teams ultimately advancing to the All-Ireland decider.

MAIN CONGRESS MOTIONS OF INTEREST

· To amend the handpass rule in hurling, making it a foul to use the same hand that is holding the ball to handpass or palm it away. (Nenagh Éire Óg, Tipperary)

· A proposal that provincial finals would go to a replay if level after extra-time while All-Ireland finals would go to a replay if level after normal time. Winner on the day would only be used in those fixtures in the event of a replay. (Central Council/CCCC)

· Allow proposals to revise playing rules in any given year. (Cloonacool, Sligo)

· Permit clubs to make their facilities available to other sports and community-based groups. (Danesfort, Kilkenny)

· In order to be eligible to play senior intercounty championship a player must have played a minimum of four league games with their club in that calendar year. (Clontarf, Dublin)

· Every club shall be obliged to field at least one hurling team at under-7, under-8, under-9 and/or under-10. (St Mary’s Rosslare, Wexford)

· Europe be permitted to compete in the Lory Meagher Cup in 2026. (Maastricht GAA, Europe)

· To introduce adult safeguarding measures. (Central Council)

· Proposal to introduce a new format for the All-Ireland SFC and Tailteann Cup. For explainer, see above. (Central Council/CCCC)

· Grant permission for the council or committee in charge to consider additional suspensions or penalties in excess of the minimum permitted under rule should the gravity of the case deem it appropriate. (Central Council/CCCC/CHC/CAC)

· The GAA should maintain a neutral stance in any non-GAA campaign/movement subject to an advocacy policy which shall be adopted by Central Council. (Central Council)

· Official guide policy on playing gear and equipment to be amended by removing the wording “Shall be of Irish manufacture”. Instead the regulation would state: “All jerseys, shorts, stockings, tracksuits (tops and bottoms) and kitbags, worn and/or used for official matches, in pre-match or post-match television or video interviews, player walk-ups and photographs, shall be manufactured by a GAA Licensed Kit Manufacturer. This requirement shall also apply to replica playing gear.” (Central Council)