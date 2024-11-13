Redemption the name of the game as Ireland look to Argentina

Brian O'Driscoll and Cian Healy before a Six Nations game in 2011 – Healy will equal O’Driscoll’s 133 cap record if he comes off the bench against Argentina on Friday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Friday’s game against Argentina, writes Gordon D’Arcy, offers Ireland “a lovely opportunity for redemption” a week after the disappointment of that defeat to the All Blacks. “A continuous stream of unforced errors and inaccuracy at rucks stifled any sort of momentum,” he says, errors that John O’Sullivan probes in his analysis of the game. Thirteen penalties in all were coughed up by Ireland. Were they avoidable? “The short answer is ‘yes’,” John concludes.

But Gordon is hopeful that this “proud, determined and talented group” will use that defeat “as a fuel source to drive the improvement required to beat Argentina”. Andy Farrell is set to retain faith in the bulk of his starting XV for this the second game of the Autumn Nations Series, Gerry Thornley predicting that the one change will see Robbie Henshaw recalled in midfield.

And if Cian Healy comes off the bench on Friday, he will equal Brian O’Driscoll’s 133 cap record, Johnny Watterson hearing from the ever humble prop. “It’s very different between Drico and me,” he says. “I wasn’t ever and will never be the player that he was.”

Gerry, meanwhile, talks to Connacht’s Santiago Cordero who is hoping that Argentina can add to Ireland’s woes by building on last week’s impressive 50-18 win over Italy, during which he scored his first try of the season.

Over in Dallas, Keith Duggan was on hand to hear from Katie Taylor in the build-up to her rematch with Amanda Serrano in Friday night’s Netflix-sponsored event, one that will give the Bray woman the biggest pay-day of her life. The ‘fight’ between 58-year-old Mike Tyson and 27-year-old boxing novice Jake Paul, better known for being a YouTube celebrity, tops the bill. That pairing “has scandalised many in the world of boxing – which is not a world easily scandalised”.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran looks at how the club season is shaping up, all four provincial football champions having been deposed, and Gordon Manning brings news of Derry’s search for a new manager coming to a close, Paddy Tally looking set to succeed his fellow Tyrone man Mickey Harte in the role.

On the eve of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League game against Finland, we hear from two of the younger members of the squad, Mark McGuinness and Andrew Moran, and also in football we have a look at some of the contenders to replace Gary Lineker as Match of the Day presenter. Tony Blair’s former right-hand man Alastair Campbell has offered to present it in his underpants when Burnley win the Premier League, so it won’t be him.

TV Watch: There’s another batch of women’s Champions League games on your TVs today, the Republic of Ireland’s Caitlin Hayes and Saoirse Noonan’s Celtic facing an almighty challenge against English champions Chelsea at 8pm (TNT Sports 1 and DAZN).