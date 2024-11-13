Mark McGuinness and Andrew Moran biding their time

Mark McGuinness: 'I’ve had injuries along the way, but they made me learn a lot about myself and how to deal with that side of it.' Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

As players, Mark McGuinness and Andrew Moran haven’t a whole lot in common.

McGuinness is a strapping 6ft 4ins centre back, Moran a significantly smaller midfielder with an eye for a killer pass and an ability to run the show from the centre of the pitch.

McGuinness was born and raised in Slough, his father from Derry, while Moran is a native of Knocklyon in South Dublin. What unites them, though, is their winding journey through the professional game. They’re only 23 and 21, respectively, but already they’ve had eight English clubs between them.

McGuinness was a product of Arsenal’s academy where he started out under the tutelage of Liam Brady, with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe members of the same group trying to make their way in the game. In the last four years? A loan move to Ipswich, a transfer to Cardiff City, a loan to Sheffield Wednesday, and, last August, a €12 million switch to Luton Town.

Moran: Bray Wanderers, where he made his debut as a 15-year-old, signed by Brighton a year later, and since then loans to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. But before he set sail for Stoke during the summer, he signed a new four-year contract with Brighton, a fair indication of the club’s belief in his potential.

What the pair also share is an ambition to make it back to the Premier League, and rack up caps for the Republic of Ireland. Moran, a mainstay for Ireland’s under-21 team, made his senior debut a year ago against New Zealand. McGuinness is hoping to do the same in this window, Finland the Nations League opponents on Thursday before Sunday’s trip to Wembley to take on England.

McGuinness is a polite man.

“I can never get away from these questions,” he laughs when asked about his family connection to the sport of lawn bowls, his father John and brother Tom both England internationals.

Moran is no less polite. Andy or Andrew? “Formally Andrew – or else my Mum will give out to me.” Andrew it is.

Andy Moran: the young midfielder is on loan at Stoke but signed a four-year deal with Premier League side Brighton. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

He was polite too the day a former international dropped in to his house to try and persuade him to join Shamrock Rovers’ youth set-up.

“I must have been 14 or 15, just having Damien Duff sat across from me in my livingroom, I was a bit star-struck. It was all a bit mad. I was a bit young to be taking it in, I didn’t know what to do or say.”

He said no in the end.

“Joey’s [St Joseph’s Boys] and Bray had done loads for me and I didn’t feel it was the right time to leave at that point”.

Meanwhile, as a young fellah, the Arsenal fan was swooning over Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City’s David Silva, “creative midfielders who could see a pass”.

Wes Hoolohan?

“He was unbelievable to watch too. He was so good, especially around that Euros in 2016. Brilliant player. If I can even be half as good as him I’ll be doing well.”

Back to McGuinness and this bowls business.

“It’s been a big part of my family, I’m proud of my Dad and brother, fair play to them for getting to play for their country – Tom is actually over in Hong Kong at the minute with England. It’s a nice sport to be part of, a nice community. Obviously completely different to football, but believe it or not, the lifestyles aren’t much different – the fundamentals of being a high-level athlete are pretty much the same, a lot of dedication goes into it.”

His multitalented family also includes two cousins who are musicians, McGuinness choosing that route for relaxation rather than bowls.

“Yeah, music is part of my family, my dad’s side is very much into it. When you talk about relaxing and getting your mind off football, music is probably the biggest part of that for me. I play a little bit of piano, but mostly guitar at the minute. I love it as a down time just to chill.

“I think it’s the most important thing to have some sort of a release. Football is very demanding, it’s very full-on. It can be tough, there are ups and downs, so to have something to go home to, to relax and switch off, is probably the most important thing for any player.”

“I’ve had injuries along the way, but they made me learn a lot about myself and how to deal with that side of it. I was too much of a perfectionist and so focused on the football that it was actually unhealthy in terms of trying to get back too quickly. Music has really helped me to switch off and helped me on the pitch too.”

He’ll be hoping – apologies – to get a tune out of his international career soon too.