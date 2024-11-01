The stage is set for epic League of Ireland finale

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

It’s D-Day in what has been an epic League of Ireland title race, Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers the two contenders left standing going in to this evening’s final matches in the campaign. Shels are two points clear at the top of the table, but they’re away to Derry City, whose own title challenge only ended a week ago, while Rovers are at home to Waterford. Gavin Cummiskey looks back on the season and sets the scene for what will most probably prove to be a highly dramatic night.

“It’s a time for men to stand tall and puff their chests out,” said Shels gaffer Damien Duff ahead of the trip to the Brandywell where a win would secure the club their first league title since 2006. If they slip up, Rovers can secure a historic five in a row by beating Waterford.

Ironically, Duff’s coaching career began at Rovers when he joined them in the twilight of his playing days, Gordon Manning looking back at his relationship with the club that now stands between him and what he says would be the “pinnacle” of his career: winning that title.

In rugby, Johnny Watterson believes the days of Ireland fearing the All Blacks are gone, the dynamic between the teams changing forever after that 2016 triumph in Soldier Field. So, he writes, “a decidedly mortal All Black side will be met in Dublin with more expectation and less fear” when they arrive for next Friday’s game at the Aviva Stadium.

Johnny Sexton played no small part in that Soldier Field victory, but now he’s hoping to contribute to another Irish success in a different capacity, Simon Easterby confirming that the former captain has spent some time working with the squad recently.

Gerry Thornley, meanwhile, spoke with Munster interim coach Ian Costello ahead of Saturday’s meeting with an All Blacks’ XV at Thomond Park, Costello having ruled himself out of the race to become Graham Rowntree’s permanent successor.

Elsewhere, Muireann Duffy reports on the lack of gender-specific research in sport which is leaving girls and women “more at risk of injury than male competitors”. In Gaelic games, Paul Keane previews Ballygunner’s attempt to defend their Munster hurling crown when they take on newly installed Limerick champions Doon on Sunday, while in racing Brian O’Connor gives his thoughts on City Of Troy’s chances of giving Aidan O’Brien his elusive first success in America’s richest prize, the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

TV Watch: There’s a long night ahead for the Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers faithful – by the end of it’ll be either joy-unconfined or hearts-in-smithereens. RTÉ 2 will focus on Shels’ trip to Derry, while you can follow Rovers’ progress against Waterford on the RTÉ News channel. Both games kick off at 7.45. RTÉ 1, meanwhile, brings you coverage of the All-Star Awards.