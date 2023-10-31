Paul Stirling confirmed as permanent Ireland white-ball captain

Ireland batter Paul Stirling will stay on as men’s captain after being appointed on a permanent basis in white ball, limited overs cricket.

Stirling, aged 33, served as interim captain during the summer period following the resignation of Andrew Balbirnie. The North Down clubman oversaw the successful qualification for next year’s T20 World Cup as well as bilateral series defeats to India and England.

Ahead of Ireland’s next fixtures, a limited overs tour to Zimbabwe in December, it has been confirmed that Stirling will continue in the role with a view to leading the side into next year’s T20 World Cup and the qualification process for the 2027 One Day International (ODI) World Cup.

Andrew Balbirnie, who stepped down after Ireland failed to qualify for the ongoing 50-over World Cup, will continue as Ireland’s Test captain. Ireland will next play a Test match in March 2024 against Afghanistan in the UAE.

“Playing for Ireland has always been a source of pride for me and to be confirmed the permanent white-ball captain is a recognition I don’t take for granted,” said Stirling upon the announcement. “I have very much enjoyed working with Heinrich [Malan] and the coaching staff over the last few months as interim skipper, but we all know that we have potentially three World Cup campaigns over the next four years and the work starts now.

“I said recently that ODI cricket was my favourite format, and to watch on as the 50-over World Cup has been underway is actually been a great motivator for me to ensure we are there at the next event in 2027. I know this desire is a common feeling throughout the squad, and so we’ll look to harness this drive into the next series scheduled for December.

“We also recognise that there is only eight months now to the next T20 World Cup, so the clock has well and truly started on our preparations.”

“We know the challenges we have in Irish cricket, but we are very much a coaching and leadership unit that looks for solutions rather than finding excuses,” said Ireland head coach Heinrich Malan. “Paul exemplifies this – he is an outright optimist and I know is driven to succeed. It is indeed welcoming to settle the leadership question, and we are very much looking forward to taking Irish cricket forward over coming years.”

The appointment was made by national selector Andrew White, Malan and Cricket Ireland’s high performance director Richard Holdsworth before being ratified by the governing body’s chair and CEO, Brian MacNeice and Warren Deutrom.

Stirling, who is based in London, will continue to commute and stay in Dublin for extended training blocks ahead of tours. Cricket Ireland had been keen on having a captain permanently based on the island of Ireland, but the two parties have come to an agreement on the logistics of the situation.

It is understood that Stirling has decided on who his vice-captain will be, but has not yet communicated his decision to the leadership group of players. An announcement will be made when the squad for the Zimbabwe tour is revealed in the coming weeks.