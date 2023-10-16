Angling Notes: Celtic Cup comes to the Coal Yard

Competitors at the 2015 Home International coarse angling event on the Newry Canal in Northern Ireland

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) was delighted to present the Celtic Cup competition during last week. The Newry Canal, specifically the Albert Basin and the developed ‘Coal Yard’ match stretch, was the venue for the championships.

Vincent Walsh, former float team manager in conjunction with counterparts in Scotland and Wales, came together to provide the opportunity to fish to international rules for youths, women and seniors not currently on the world scene.

It’s the biggest coarse angling event on the canal since the home international of 2015. Preparation and practice over two days when anglers were advised about team fishing necessary for international competition. The match took place on Saturday and Sunday, fishing 11am to 3pm.

NCFFI worked with Loughs Agency and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council to open this middle bank venue back in 2015. The angling facility compliments the various facilities in the canal area which includes the Newry Canal Way Walk.

Team Ireland presented three mixed teams of four from those who expressed interest for international competition. For more details, visit https://www.ncffi.ie/celtic-cup-newry-canal .

Cavan angler and CM Lakelands Feeder Club member Steven Whyte wins again! Having caught his first carp at the inaugural championship in 2019 he has become a master of this discipline finishing with 92.780kg.

His final tally almost doubled that of runner-up Damian Foltyn with 25 carp for 50.120kg, just ahead of Grazvydas Karalius with 47.990kg.

New Ross final

Those anglers who qualified over two heats at Gaulmoylestown Lake and Oaklands Lake met again in New Ross for the championship final. The prize fund of €880 was shared among the top six with section winners paid on the day.

Winners: S Whyte; E Hickey; S Zamfir; D Zemaitis; A Zilinskas and G Karalius. Thanks were expressed to Brenton Sweeney and Enda Hickey for facilitating the series of matches.

Gaulmoylestown Lake is holding open matches every Sunday until Christmas with the Oaklands league open to guests. Check NCFFI fixtures list: https://bit.ly/3AJ8d3z .

Brown trout get-together

Owel Lake in Mullingar, Co Westmeath was the venue last Sunday for the annual get-together to raise funds for the stocking of brown trout. “We get 8,000 in four moieties with fish over 12in”, according to Stan McKeon. Thanks were expressed to main sponsor Tirlán and Rob Connor.

On an almost flat calm warm day with sunny spells 33 anglers returned 22 fish. Results: 1, C Butler, 1.475kg; 2, P O’Toole, 1,320kg; 3, D Evans, 1.290kg; 4, L McKnight, 1.240kg, 5, R Hempkin, 1.165kg.