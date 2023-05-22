Angling notes: convictions secured, fines issued

Michael Drinan (centre), winner of the Munster Senior River Championships, with Deputy Mayor of Cork Deirdre OBrien and regional secretary Derek Cagney

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has confirmed prosecutions against two industries operating at Lough Egish Food Park, Castleblayney. At Monaghan District Court, Judge Finnegan convicted Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited and Stillorgan Trading Post Limited (trading as Swift Fine Foods), of water pollution offences.

Both companies pleaded guilty and were fined €500 each. Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland Limited was ordered to pay an additional €3,249.78 while Stillorgan Trading Post Limited was ordered to pay €2,329.78.

Convictions were secured under Section 171 of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 for allowing effluent to enter a tributary of the Knappagh River system.

Separately, two Limerick men were found guilty for using a net to capture salmon on the River Shannon at Monabraher, Limerick. Both were convicted at Limerick District Court and received fines of €400 and costs of €553 each.

READ MORE

One of the men was also convicted for fishing in the tailrace of Ardnacrusha Generating Station in contravention of the ESB Lower Shannon salmon angling permit. He was fined €300 with costs of €958.

Fishing with a net in this area is illegal, and it is also illegal to catch and keep salmon by any method on the Shannon as numbers are significantly below levels required to sustain a healthy natural population.

New tagging programme

As part of Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association’s ongoing engagement with IFI, a tagging programme has begun on the lake. The purpose of the project is to investigate the impact of climate change and extreme weather conditions on the movement of trout. Signs at access points have been erected to inform anglers of the study.

Stream enhancement and habitat restoration work continues at a pace. Presently, the club is actively working on a project to remove obstacles to spawning fish within the catchment area.

One-day course

Ken Whelan’s next course will focus on saltwater fly fishing at Dungarvan and Copper Coast, Co Waterford on Saturday, 3rd June. The one-day course will cover fish biology (bass/mullet/sea trout); fish locations (tides, moons, estuaries, beaches, etc.); tackle and tactics and fishing techniques.

To book, contact: ken@kenwhelan.info +353 86 783 5900; gamefishingireland@gmail.com +353 87 296 5712.

Cong awaits

Cong and District Angling Club is holding a Mayfly Competition on Lough Corrib next Sunday (28th May). Registration begins at the Roach Pond, Lisloughrey at 10.30am with an 11am start. Weigh-in 6pm sharp

Trout galore

The Munster Senior River Championships took place recently on the Funcheon River in Kildorrery, Co Cork. The event was a great success with 46 anglers competing for a catch of 736 trout, all safely released.

Michael Drinan outclassed the entire field with a huge catch of 71 fish (including largest fish), Jim Russell finished second with 33, closely followed by Dave Coughlan on 29. Team event went to Mitchelstown.

The top 20 anglers go forward to represent Munster in the Interprovincial later in the year.

Thanks were expressed to land owners and host club Kildorrery Trout Anglers for facilitating the competition.