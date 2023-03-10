Cheltenham’s new whip rules a logistical hotchpotch that makes Brexit look a breeze

You might have heard that there’s a rather significant rugby game being played in Edinburgh on Sunday, so there’s oodles of reading today on that very contest, Gerry Thornley tasked with predicting the team that Andy Farrell will send in to battle.

The return of Johnny Sexton is among six changes he reckons will be made to the XV that started against Italy a fortnight ago, the Irish captain talking on Thursday about cherishing the thrill of being part of a team that is hunting not just the title but a grand slam too. He doesn’t underestimate the challenge on Sunday, though, this being the “best Scottish team I’ve ever played”.

Iain Henderson has a similarly high opinion of the opposition, but is hopeful that if Ireland “bring the best version of ourselves” to Murrayfield, they can prevail. John O’Sullivan heard the Ulster man’s thoughts on the game having got his first start of the campaign against Italy, replacing the injured Tadhg Beirne. Henderson that is, not John.

All we can hope is that Ireland have a better time of it on Sunday than our golfers had in Florida on Thursday. David Gorman tells us that Shane Lowry was so peeved by one of his shots, he ended up snapping his club on his knee. Rory McIlroy’s round, alas, was no less frustrating, as Philip Reid reports.

Speaking of frustration: there’s no end of it in the horse-racing world over the British Horseracing Authority’s decision to change its whip rules ahead of next week’s Cheltenham Festival, Brian O’Connor telling us that this could conceivably lead to the final results of races not being decided for a week. “All told,” he writes, “it’s a logistical hotchpotch that makes Brexit look like a cool exercise in pragmatism.”

On a happier note, Ian O’Riordan talks to Gavin Noble, Ireland’s chef de mission for next year’s Olympic Games, and he’s not short of confidence, reckoning that the team has “12 medal opportunities in Paris”. We’ll run out of buses for open-top parades.

Telly choice: Ireland’s under-20 rugby team continue their quest to retain their Six Nations title when they take on Scotland in Glasgow (RTÉ2, 7.0 – kick-off 7.15). They’ve beaten Wales, France and Italy so far, with England – who have also won three out of three – their final opponents on Sunday week.

Keep an eye on: Because we always like to be ahead of the news, we told you yesterday – 24 hours too early – to set your alarm for the announcement of the Irish team for Sunday’s Six Nations game against Scotland. Well, that announcement is (finally) due today.

