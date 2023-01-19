Olympics tickets: All you need to know ahead of the 2024 Games in Paris

Employees make plush toys representing the "Phryges" mascot for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photograph: Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images

Only 553 days to go! No one loves the big countdown more than the Olympics, and for Paris 2024 – next year already – the deadline for anyone interested in purchasing a ticket is truly days away.

Some numbers first: 10,500 athletes, 10 million tickets available worldwide, across the 32 sports and 48 disciplines, over 750 sessions, for the 37 competition venues in and around Paris and France.

For the first time in Olympic history, tickets are being sold exclusively on a centralised platform, via the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, open to all fans worldwide at the same time. To be in with a shot of purchasing a ticket for Paris 2024, you need to register in their global lottery system by next Tuesday week, January 31st, 2023. Registration has been open since last December 1st.

So where do I begin?

READ MORE

The process is simple and does not require any financial commitment or details at the point of registration. This worldwide ticket lottery provides access to ticket-only options.

Those who are successful in the first ticket lottery will have a specific 48-hour purchase time slot, between February 15th and March 15th, to view their ticket availability in real time, to compose their personalised packs, and to purchase their tickets. Three sessions can be grouped together in one or more packs, up to 30 tickets per account.

Register here – https://tickets.paris2024.org/en/

Is this my last chance to buy tickets?

To register via the platform yes, although ticket sales are running in two tracks: tickets only, and hospitality tickets. The second phase of the ticket sales will be a lottery draw for single ticket sales, which will run between March and May 2023.

What dates are we talking about again?

The Paris Olympics will take place between Friday, July 26th and Sunday, August 11th, 2024 – next year!

How much will a ticket cost?

Ten million tickets will be available. One million tickets will be priced starting at €24 and will be available across all Olympic sports where tickets are on sale, with prices rising to €690 for the major final sessions in athletics, swimming, etc

The starting price for a pack of three sessions is €72, a ticket of €24 for each of the three sessions. Almost half of the tickets available to the general public are priced at €50 or less. Ticket prices will vary considerably according to the chosen category, sport and session.

Are they any group or hospitality packages?

This week also saw the opening of the presale hospitality packages, which allows people to purchase food, drink and accommodation as well as tickets. Paris 2024′s official hospitality partner, On Location, represented in Ireland by Elämys Group, is now offering package options for Irish supporters.

Hospitality tickets are more expensive and vary in price depending on, among other things, the level of service in the hospitality section: you are however guaranteed a ticket with the hospitality package.

Register here – https://elamysgroup.com/en/paris2024hospitality/

Can I resell my tickets via some other platform?

Definitely not. Tickets for the Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games will only be on sale for future worldwide spectators on the official ticketing website. Any resale outside the official platform is also forbidden.

Any ticket sold or used in violation of the general terms and conditions of sale may be cancelled and its holder may be refused access to the site of the session concerned. No refund will be made by Paris 2024 in the event of fraud.

Is there any other way of buying a ticket?

No. The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) is not involved in any sale of tickets, nor the National Sports Federations. It is a centralised system that is run by the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, helping to ensure no tickets end up in the wrong hands, or are left lying around in Pat Hickey’s hotel room.

Will there be much interest?

Demand is expected to outstrip supply. It’s the first Olympics since Rio 2016 that is open to spectators, given the Covid restrictions around Tokyo. Paris will also be a special celebration for Team Ireland, the 100-year anniversary of the first participation of Ireland at the 1924 Games, also in Paris. Many competition venues are located within or near iconic landmarks, from the Eiffel Tower to the Château de Versailles.

Are all sessions open to purchase?

Not quite. Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as for some specific final sessions, including the 100 metres, will not be available during the sales phase for the packs.

Can I pay in cash?

Eh, no. Visa cards only.