Luka Doncic makes NBA history with 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists against Knicks

Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a game as he guided the Dallas Mavericks to an improbable comeback win in overtime against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

The Mavericks trailed 110-101 with less than 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter before Doncic stole the show, his intentional miss from the free throw line the highlight of a wild game.

Needing two points to tie the game with 4.2 seconds left on the clock, Doncic forced a rebound off his own free throw, grabbed the ball in a melee and nailed the shot while falling to the floor to force overtime.

60 PTS

21 REB

10 AST



Luka Doncic is the first player EVER in NBA history to record 60+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 10+ AST in a game.



Historic. pic.twitter.com/ik8MdBYbFR — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2022

The Mavericks then cruised to a 126-121 victory as an ecstatic American Airlines Center crowd roared their team on.

"I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer," said Doncic, who finished 60-21-10.

"I just threw it up, I was kind of lucky ... We were down, we came back, this is an amazing feeling."

Doncic is the seventh player to record a 50-point triple-double in the NBA, while the Slovenian 23-year-old becomes the youngest to achieve the feat, taking the record from one of the all-time greats Wilt Chamberlain.

“It’ll be another statue in Dallas ... Luka is like that!” Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, LeBron James scored 28 points to lead six players in double figures as visiting Los Angeles Lakers snapped a four-game losing streak by beating Orlando Magic.

Kristaps Porzingis collected 24 points and 10 rebounds as host Washington Wizards overcame Joel Embiid’s 48-point performance and ended Philadelphia’s 76ers’ eight-game winning streak.

Jaylen Brown scored 39 points and Jayson Tatum added 38 to become the NBA’s second 1,000-point scorer this season as host Boston Celtics coasted past Houston Rockets.

Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton combined to score 51 points and Indiana Pacers beat Atlanta Hawks in Indianapolis to break a four-game losing streak against the visitors.

Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, as visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated Toronto Raptors, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points and Mike Muscala added 19 off the bench as Oklahoma City Thunder earned a victory over visiting San Antonio Spurs to complete the longest homestand in franchise history.

Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points as visiting Phoenix Suns snapped Memphis Grizzlies’ seven-game home winning streak, while Klay Thompson scored a game-high 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga hit three key late hoops as Golden State survived a cold shooting night from 3-point range to edge visiting Charlotte.

Finally, Nikola Jokic had 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points and visiting Denver Nuggets rallied from 20 down to beat Sacramento Kings.