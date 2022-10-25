Paul Stirling gave up plenty to chase World Cup success - now he craves more

Ireland's Paul Stirling (C) shakes hands with West Indies' Alzarri Joseph after the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between West Indies and Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

For all that Ireland’s recent improvements have diminished their reliance on Paul Stirling, one moment on Sunday reminded how vital he remains.

In a losing effort to Sri Lanka, Ireland’s opener cracked a glorious cut over point that raced on a flat arc into the stands. It was a quality of shot we have seen many times from the Irish talisman, but rarely from others in green.

Despite 2022 being a down year in his career, moments like Sunday and Stirling’s half-century in the recent win over the West Indies are a reminder of how lucky Ireland are to still have him. When Test-playing status was achieved in 2017, many worried that the upgrade would cost Ireland one of their only cricketing superstars.

Now a full member of the International Cricket Council, the country’s best players could no longer play in the English domestic county system as locals. Counties would not spend valuable overseas slots on Irishmen when more valued players from elsewhere in the world were available.

Stirling had a choice to make. He was one of the few Irish players remaining in county cricket come 2017. He had a central contract on the table to keep playing for his country competing with a healthy offer from Middlesex, his county side which asked him to forego his Ireland eligibility.

To the surprise of some, Stirling gave up consistently playing a higher standard of domestic cricket to still play for his country. The pull of major tournaments — including the ongoing T20 World Cup — remained strong.

“It was the swaying factor in continuing to pull on a green shirt, playing in World Cups,” explains Stirling. “But at the crux end of tournaments, those have been the most exciting parts of my career.”

Stirling was there in 2011 for Kevin O’Brien’s heroics against England and he scored 92 in a famous win over the West Indies at the 2015 World Cup. Since then, thanks to a failure to qualify in 2019 and an early exit in 2021, it has been a barren run; there has been none of the tournament success for which Stirling gave up his county career. Was it all worth it?

Wins last week over Scotland and West Indies — a first over the Caribbean side in T20 cricket — finally ended that drought.

“We went through golden period in the 2010s where we seemed to get into tournaments each time,” says Stirling. “To not have that for a number of years was quite disheartening.”

The reason for the barren period is readily apparent. Ireland’s domestic structure was not ready to develop its own top talent once the English system was no longer available to act as a finishing school.

For the current young crop of Harry Tector, Josh Little, Lorcan Tucker and Gareth Delany, quality facilities and high playing standards formerly available in England were not to be found on this island. To a significant extent, they still aren’t though some progress has been made.

“It’s hard whenever you’re learning on the spot,” explains Stirling. “Especially with us, the domestic structure is such you only really learn when you’re playing at international level. It’s tough at the top. Those young players are starting to know their game really well. Most players have almost 50, 60 caps now.

“They’ve gone through those learnings and you’re seeing the prospects now.”

Which is a point worth stressing. Stirling top-scored last week against the West Indies with 66, but Tucker was just as important to the cause with his unbeaten 45. Delany had a career day with the ball, taking three wickets, while Tector — who hit 45 against Sri Lanka — and Little’s talents are starting to be recognised by franchise leagues abroad.

A key to the youthful success has been the embracing of a more aggressive approach in T20. Not that Ireland didn’t recognise the need for fast runs in the past, but each individual is now better acquainted with their role and how to go about scoring freely.

Stirling, who is only 32 himself, has been trying to help instil this improvement in T20 for some time. As one of the few Irish players up until now good enough to pick up contracts in overseas domestic T20 leagues, he has seen how the sport’s best go about their business. He feels now is the closest Ireland have come to replicating them with their aggressive attitude.

“I’d say so, without a doubt,” he agrees. “I enjoyed whenever I opened the batting with Kevin O’Brien, he took that to extremes. Now it’s filtered through down to everyone.

“You look at Lorcan [Tucker] coming in at number three with no powerplay overs against the West Indies, he was still positive. I was taken aback, thinking ‘let’s just get through this, nudge singles, don’t lose wickets’ but he told me to shove off, he’s playing his way and taking it to the opposition.”

Wednesday’s clash (5am Irish time, live on Sky Sports) will be the biggest test of Ireland’s T20 form — which remains a work in progress. England, trailblazers who pioneered game’s now common assertive approach, will come at them hard.

As Stirling and Ireland are well aware, aggression is the only effective counter if another famous World Cup scalp is to be taken.