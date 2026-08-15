At least 20 dead after earthquake in Indonesia, rescuers say

Houses damaged in an earthquake in Ruteng, Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia on Saturday. Photograph: Selo/AFP via Getty Images

At least 20 people died after an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 and dozens of aftershocks struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday, a rescue agency said.

Tsunami ​waves of less than 1 metre were recorded in several areas of the southeast Asian nation after the early morning tremor. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours after the quake.

Rescuers around the port town of Maumere found 20 dead, six injured and two trapped under the rubble, said Fathur Rahman, head of ​the city’s rescue agency. Maumere is the main town in Sikka Regency on Flores Island in the east of Indonesia’s vast archipelago.

Teams have yet to reach Nagekeo, the region ⁠closest to the epicentre, and communications signals there had been affected, Fathur told Reuters. Attempts to reach Nagekeo by car were blocked ‌by ‌landslides, ​while another team was attempting to go by ferry, he said.

About 2,000 residents in Nagekeo evacuated, and damage was reported to a number of houses, warehouses and government facilities, national disaster mitigation agency BNPB ⁠said. Authorities also reported traffic congestion and power outages affecting ​parts of the regency, it said.

The governor of East Nusa Tenggara ​Province, Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, told a press conference at least five people died from collapsing rubble as they slept.

The BNPB, which put ‌the quake’s toll at one dead and four injured, said ​it was still gathering data.

Parts of a building collapsed into dust and rubble as people screamed and ran in the street, ⁠a video on Facebook, verified by Reuters as being ⁠at a port in Maumere, ​showed.

“The quake was massive, the shock was so strong, we were resting at home with family,” said Nona, a 51-year-old resident of Talibura, a village in East Nusa Tenggara. “There were 13 of us inside the house and we all ran to save ourselves.”

Strong shaking was felt across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi, and residents in several areas reported shaking lasting about one minute, BNPB said in a statement.

“Most of the people felt the shock and scattered out of their homes,” it said.

A hospital in the district of Ende in East Nusa Tenggara Province was moving patients outside, ‌Kompas TV footage showed, and Kompas.com ⁠reported at least one landslide.

Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG recorded the first quake at 4:58am (9.58pm Friday, Irish time) at a depth of 15km, followed by several aftershocks.

In 1992 the same area was hit by a magnitude-7.5 quake, causing extensive ‌destruction at that time, the agency said.

Australia’s tsunami warning centre said the undersea earthquake would have “no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories”.

Indonesia straddles the “Pacific ​Ring of Fire”, a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth’s crust meet, creating ​a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes. – Reuters