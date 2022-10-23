T20 World Cup: Ireland start Super 12s with defeat to Sri Lanka

Ireland's Paul Stirling walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal against Sri Lanka. Photograph: David Gray/AFP via Getty Images

Sri Lanka (133-1, 15 overs) (Kusal Mendis 68; Gareth Delany 1-28) beat Ireland (128-8, 20 overs) (Harry Tector 45; Maheesh Theekshana 2-19) by nine wickets. Scorecard here.

A sedate effort with the bat cost Ireland any hopes of starting the Super 12s with a win as they fell to Sri Lanka by nine-wickets to kick off their next stage of the T20 World Cup.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the first time Ireland have batted first in 13 T20 matches, a lack of Irish boundaries handed Sri Lanka a relatively straightforward chase, one which was made all the more simple by a strong opening partnership of 63 between Kusal Mendis (68 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (31) to kill off the contest.

Harry Tector top-scored for Ireland with 45 off 42 balls while Gareth Delany took the sole Sri Lankan wicket to fall.

Spin was the order of the day for Sri Lanka, as it usually is; they normally bowl a minimum of eight overs of spin in T20Is but that number increased to 10 at the Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

During those 60 deliveries, Ireland scored just 57 runs and lost five wickets. Fortunes against pace weren’t much better, 68 runs coming off 60 balls with three wickets falling as boundary-hitting across the board was a debilitating Irish issue.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana had the best return, taking two wickets and costing just 19 runs off his full allotment. Wanindu Hasaranga had the same amount of scalps and was slightly more expensive, albeit he bowled two of his overs at the death.

Ireland’s start was middling at best, Andrew Balbirnie departing early when bowled by Chamika Karunaratne. The Irish skipper was prodigious through fine leg against the West Indies, but an area of strength quickly became a weakness when trying to ramp to that region again, failing to make contact as his stumps were disturbed.

Lorcan Tucker fell the same way when trying to sweep Theekshana. Again, an Irish player went to a shot that is an individual strength but failed to execute as he played on to his leg stump. Tucker has been dismissed three times in this tournament, all three coming when trying to access behind square on the leg side with a sweep or ramp shot.

From there Ireland had a mini-recovery from Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, the former flaying Chamika Karunaratne over point and down the ground in the 6th over to put some respectability on the powerplay score of 40-2.

Stirling got himself to 34 with five boundaries, hitting his fifth off de Silva before departing the very next ball. The dismissal was not without controversy. Bhanuka Rajapaksa looked to have taken a good, low diving catch at long-off, however replays suggested it may not have been a clean catch. Stirling stood his ground and asked the question of the umpires, but it was not clear whether the decision was checked as he had to depart nonetheless.

Ireland’s boundary dearth kicked in after the powerplay. Tector took 20 deliveries to find the ropes, advancing at Karunaratne in the 13th and carving him down the ground, just the second since the fielding restrictions elapsed.

That was the last over of seam bowled until the 17th. The ploy worked, just two further boundaries coming during that span, Tector launching Hasaranga for a maximum and before reverse-sweeping Theekshana.

Up to the 17th over, while acceleration was hard to come by, Ireland were at least avoiding clusters of wickets, leaving some scope for a much-needed charge at the death.

It didn’t come as the death overs consisted of a procession of Irish batters losing their wickets. Dockrell was bowled by Theekshana; Tector clothed a low full-toss to the mid-off; Delany launched Hasaranga out to mid-wicket - though Karunaratne did nervously juggle the catch - while Mark Adair fell in exactly the same fashion.

Defending 128-8, Balbirnie needed to front-load his bowling options, use his biggest wicket-taking threats early in order to claw the game back. Josh Little was given consecutive overs to start in that vein, while Adair bowled two early overs as well.

Between them, they induced a top edge that flew over the wicketkeeper and two mis-timed pull shots but none of the false strokes found a fielder for the early scalp that Ireland craved.

Instead, both Kusal Mendis and de Silva pulled for boundaries through the leg-side, the latter in particular launching a glorious maximum off Little. Sri Lanka were off to the races, reaching 50 inside six overs and avoiding any early wickets.

Balbirnie tried all his bowling options. Simi Singh saw two shots fall just short of fielders as both he and Delany bowled inexpensive overs, but the vital breakthrough failed to materialise early enough to keep the contest alive.

Delany eventually struck in the ninth over, forcing de Silva to nick behind a wider delivery as Tucker completed the catch.

Despite the dismissal, Sri Lanka were able to slow up after the powerplay and avoid taking risks, adding 39 runs in the following six overs. There were near-misses; Charith Asalanka would have been out if Singh found the mark with a shy at the stumps, while Mendis nearly chopped on off Delany. He responded well to the false stroke, notching back-to-back boundaries immediately after to bring up his half-century in the 13th over.

A 50 partnership for the second wicket came off just 36 balls as Sri Lanka decided to push on the accelerator a touch, likely with net run-rate in mind, no more so than when Asalanka hit Little for back-to-back boundaries through the off side.

Mendis followed suit, launching Singh for a pair of huge maximums to bring up the win in style in the 15th over.

Ireland are next in action against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday.