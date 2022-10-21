T20 World Cup: Gareth Delany comes full circle with player of the match performance

Sometimes things just come full circle. When Ireland were knocked out of the T20 World Cup last year by Namibia, Gareth Delany, in his own words, “choked”. His slow-scoring effort with the bat, just nine off 18 balls, was part of a team-wide malaise; a lack of boundaries knocked Ireland out of the tournament.

Some 364 days later, nearly a year to the day, Delany reversed both his and Ireland’s fortunes, only this time with the ball. His player of the match performance, returning figures of 3-16, set the tone in a dominant Irish nine-wicket win over the West Indies, their biggest victory at a T20 World Cup as they reach the next stage of the competition for the first time in 13 years.

Delany, aged 25, grew up watching a series of famous Irish tournament victories: Pakistan in 2007, England in 2011, the West Indies in 2015. Now, after a number of barren years on the world stage, he is part of a young Irish side that has a momentous World Cup victory of its own.

“It’s great to make your own bit of history with Irish cricket,” said Delany, his understated reflection betraying how the focus immediately turns to what’s next. “Hopefully that can continue into the next round as well.”

Qualification guarantees another five games at the tournament. Most pertinently, a date with England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground awaits.

“We’ll give them a good go, says Delany. “We’ve beaten them before, who knows?”

Delany’s transition in a side full of individuals who have changed their role has been well documented, but his performance at a major tournament cements his turnaround. At the start of the summer, he was Ireland’s number three batter and an option with the ball for the odd over here and there.

Sitting in the changing room after last year’s defeat to Namibia, Delany could not have envisioned playing a major role in a redemption victory with a completely different skill set.

“Probably not, no,” admitted Delany. “That role is completely reversed, guys have come up the order. I’m just happy to contribute to be able to get in this team, it’s a tough team to get in to.

“Any way I can contribute I’m happy, and if that means with the ball then that means I have to develop that more.”

“There were definitely nerves today but at the same time there was probably more pressure on the West Indies to qualify, at least that’s the way I saw it. It’s a big game, both teams want to go through and we don’t think we’re that far off the West Indies, others might.

“But they were the ones that had more to lose than us, that’s the way we approached it.”

Whatever the approach, Ireland clicked. After a disappointing opening defeat to Zimbabwe and a get-out-of-jail victory over Scotland thanks to one scintillating partnership, a more complete performance to see off West Indies suggests the side is trending in the right direction.

With ties against Sri Lanka, England, Afghanistan, Australia and New Zealand approaching, they will have to be.