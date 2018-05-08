Social and antisocial networks: what you need to know

Social media can help you get that job. It can also be used by recruiters to screen you out. And it might also get you fired. But then again, you probably knew that – at least if you’re under the age of 25.

Research by The Youth Lab in Ireland shows that Generation Z’s teens are more concerned about digital privacy than the millennials that preceded them, while in the UK Kantar Media has shown that those who are 25 and under are the most concerned about their digital privacy. They know that once something is placed online it can stay there forever.

Anyone on the receiving end of a Twitterstorm knows that it can be stressful, but if a tweet proves particularly controversial and your name is attached to it, you may give an employer cause to pause before hiring you. On the other hand, a well-cultivated profile or a post that reflects positively on a job applicant or fits with the values of the company can make you more attractive to a recruiter. It’s all about getting the balance right.

“Social media is now an integral part of personal and professional life,” says Declan McGrath, principal recruitment consultant at Quorum Search Partners.

“An ever-increasing number of people across many age demographics use social media in one form or another, be that Facebook for social and personal interaction or professional social media platforms such as LinkedIn for professional networking.”

“Everyone who is applying for a job will be googled,” says solicitor Simon McGarr of Data Compliance Europe. “So when you’re applying for a job you should google yourself and see what is out there. Use an incognito window so that Google will give you the same generic, non-tailored result that most employers will see. Follow through to your own social media and look at it when you’re not signed in so you can see just what is available for a member of the public to see. Then restrict Twitter and tighten your privacy on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.”

But just how much information could an employer get from what you’ve posted on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook?

McGarr says that “context collapse” is an increasing problem. “There are pieces of information about our personal lives which are normally separate from our professional lives. These could be pictures of you and friends out at night which can suddenly look unprofessional in a public setting if you lose the capacity to control who sees it and when.”

Companies also advertise career opportunities on Facebook so it is imperative that your Facebook profile is professional – and ideally you should have tight privacy settings, says McGrath.

“Whilst it is fun to post a variety of social pictures on your Facebook account, be mindful that a drunken or inappropriate photo could cause you to be excluded from that dream career. If using Facebook to engage with potential employers ensure that you manage the privacy setting of your account, and make sure your public posts reflect your professional image.”

He suggests it may be worth considering having separate personal and professional Facebook profiles.

“Companies want to ensure that employees do not cause reputational damage or make illegal or socially unacceptable pronouncements on social media while identifying as employees. Contentious posts should be avoided and, of course, illegal pronouncements are totally unacceptable.”

A survey carried out by Career Builder in 2016 found that more than 60 per cent of recruiters use social media to screen candidates, while 25 per cent of employers have reprimanded or fired employees for content they posted online.

Under EU regulations, employers who check a job applicant’s Twitter or Facebook before deciding to hire them may be in breach of data protection laws unless the search is “relevant to the performance of the job”.

The new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force in May 2018, tightens this up further. But let’s face it: employers can still check what you’ve posted online and quietly bin your CV, all the while telling you that there were so many great applicants for the job this time around rather than that they didn’t like your constant retweeting of Donald Trump and his supporters, or how you constantly post drunken pictures of yourself on Instagram.

“Whilst you may hold strong political or social views on subjects discussed online, be mindful of how such posts may be interpreted if seen by a potential employer,” says McGrath. “It’s a thin line to tread, but especially if you are in the active market for a new career be mindful that recruiters do look on social media as well as review CVs to try and evaluate any potential new hire.”

The right to be forgotten

What should you do if the information is already out in the public domain? Solicitor Simon McGarr points out that while public figures have content about them posted, most people have created their own online footprint.

“They can delete it or they can restrict it. But some people have information about themselves online which they didn’t put up there themselves. Google’s right to be forgotten form allows people request that certain stories about them are removed from search results. It may be that a Google search brings up your old contact number or details and that’s not helpful for you or for Google.”

Google are generally happy enough to remove this but less so if the right to be forgotten application refers to a story that was in the news. The original court ruling on the right to be forgotten came as the result of a man who had, over a decade earlier, been found guilty of not paying a debt; he said that he had changed as a person and tried to move on with his life but that any time he was googled, his past history was the first result on the search engine. Still, you do have that right, McGarr says.

How to make the most of social media

Social media is increasingly a major tool in the war for talent, and recruiters will use a variety of online tools and avenues to get the right hire.

“Social media is integral to every recruitment campaign,” says Declan McGrath of Quorum Search Partners. “Professional networking sites such as LinkedIn and Xing are key resources to organisations seeking talent. Every prospective job-hunter should have a comprehensive LinkedIn profile, outlining their key professional skills, achievements and attributes as well as a historic work record. By having such a profile it allows recruiters to find you as they search for certain skill sets and profiles. Companies also advertise career opportunities and company updates on LinkedIn, so it is a really valuable platform for keeping engaged with your potential employers or organisations that interest you.”

He says increasingly companies and organisations are using social media and online platforms to market their products, create brand awareness and marketing campaigns and source talent. “Companies utilise Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to attract talent and to build profile across their target talent demographic. Companies can target Facebook users by identifying their age profile, potential job title and location, and send a targeted recruitment campaign to this group.”

Not every job on the market is openly advertised for reasons including confidentiality and commercial sensitivity, but LinkedIn can help keep you... well, linked in.

And while it can be an irritating platform - particularly with its constant reminders to wish someone a “happy work anniversary” – this is where the site comes into its own.

“By having a comprehensive and well-skilled LinkedIn profile it means you are much better placed to be contacted with that dream job,” says McGrath. “Also, utilise LinkedIn to link in with key contacts within target companies, but be professional in your approach. Remember this is a professional networking site and treat it as such.”

What makes for a good LinkedIn profile?

Colm Cavey is a professional career consultant who specialises in providing advice to middle and senior management through his company JobDoctor.ie.

“A good fisherman gets the hook in, gives it a tug and reels it in,” he says. “On LinkedIn, you want to give just enough information to catch a recruiter’s interest, but not too much. Make sure your profile is in the first person. Put your personal profile up at the top of the page and give some information on the jobs you have done and the skills you acquired or demonstrated on them. Let potential recruiters know that you are available to talk and are actively interested in work. Think of LinkedIn as the poster you are using to advertise yourself, and keep it tight and short.”

Cavey says that there can be limited value in maintaining a website or a Wordpress blog outside of the creative industries such as art, design or journalism.

Another valuable source of referrals and work is Facebook. There are dozens of professional networking groups on the much-maligned site which allows professionals in a particular area – such as journalism and PR discussion groups, the charity sector or women in tech and science – to talk, network and share information about jobs. This freelance journalist has got work through the Irish Journalists group, and has also hired photographers for projects.

On Twitter, the hashtags #irishjobfairy and #jobfairy are very useful and worth checking in on at least every now and again.

But don’t over-rely on social media, advises Joe Casey of Casey Careers. “One of the best ways to network is still face to face. A lot can be missed on social media. So if you can take advantage of social situations. If a friend’s parents ask what you are doing in college or what you’ve just graduated from, talk to them and let them know you are looking for work. Tell your friends, neighbours and relatives what you are doing and what you are looking for. Don’t underestimate the value of human interactions.”