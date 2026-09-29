Strikingly modern Sandymount four-bed

Address : 3B Durham Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €1,495,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

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When the owners of 3B Durham Road bought it in 2012, the four-bedroom house in Sandymount had just been built. Fast-forward 14 years and that same design has stood the test of time and still seems strikingly modern.

The 177sq m (1,905sq ft) semidetached house is built over three levels. It fits neatly into a quiet residential cul-de-sac in Sandymount and appears unassuming from the outside. But behind its gated, cobble-lock front driveway, which has space for two cars, is an airy, light-filled home, which has been thoughtfully designed. It is now for sale through Owen Reilly, seeking €1.495 million.

The home features an open-plan kitchen/living/diningroom with a utility room off it, and dual-aspect floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that let in the light. The kitchen units are light grey, as is the three-seater island, which has bright yellow high chairs. It comes with appliances by Neff and Electrolux.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms and a single room. Although simple in design, they each have larger than usual windows. The master bedroom takes up the entire second floor and has Velux windows, a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

The interior design is modern and minimalist throughout and uses mostly hues of grey with pops of yellow and blue in the furnishings, which is a current trend.

Kitchen/living area

Kitchen/living area

Most of the flooring is manufactured hard wood, but some of the rooms have been carpeted.

This a well-insulated B-rated house with an east-facing back garden that has been landscaped. It could also be described as modern in its simplicity. An artificial lawn is flanked by decking and has cultivated trees and shrubs on either side.

There’s a shed at the back, which has been wired for electricity.

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Durham Road is a mature residential street with many of the houses built in the 1950s. It’s just 500 metres from picturesque Sandymount village, with its mix of Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian buildings. It has a triangular green in the centre and a number of shops, restaurants and coffee shops.

Garden

It’s within walking distance of Sydney Parade Dart station and is well-served by buses to Ballsbridge and Dublin city centre. It’s also just 14 minutes by car to the city centre.

Sandymount has long been a desirable residential location due in part to its proximity to the sea and its long Victorian promenade on Strand Road, which has views of the Poolbeg Chimneys, Irishtown and Dún Laoghaire in the distance.