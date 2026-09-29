Modernised two-bed with attic room in Ringsend for €550,000

Address : 26 Hastings Street, Ringsend, Dublin 4 Price : €550,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

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“We never had to worry about traffic, even at Christmas,” says one of the owners of 26 Hastings Street in Ringsend, Dublin 4, referring to how convenient it is to get to the city centre – on foot or by bike, Dart or bus – from their midterrace redbrick home.

The owners bought number 26 as their first home together four years ago and have hit several milestones while living there, including an engagement, a wedding and the arrival of their child. Now moving just 10 minutes away to better accommodate their growing family, they are placing this turnkey two-bed on the market with Owen Reilly Estate Agents, seeking €550,000.

Residents of the street have provided a lovely community, they say, and there is always someone on hand to take in your delivery for you if you’re not home. They also have Ringsend Park nearby, where there are sports pitches and courts, and a playground. They say the opening of Boland’s Mills, which is home to cultural events, a bar, a coffee shop, a hair salon and a Pilates studio, has been a welcome addition to the vibrant area.

Extending to 63sq m (678sq ft) with a D2 Ber, 26 Hastings Street has two bedrooms and a converted attic. Its façade has been beautifully restored to its original redbrick and repointed, with a welcoming light-blue front door and matching sash window frames.

You enter the home via the open-plan living/diningroom, which opens into a galley kitchen at the rear. A floating shelf has been put up inside the door as a place to drop your keys, and a comprehensive bank of storage – including hanging space, deep drawers and a wine rack – was added under the stairs. French doors lead out to a small patio terrace off the dining space.

The owners updated the kitchen by painting the units baby blue – complementing the facade – as well as installing new handles, and adding a large, navy pantry storage unit.

The fluidity of the layout meant it was a great house for parties, one of the owners says with a tone of nostalgia, as parenthood has put a stop to those for a while.

A modern shower room flooded with light from a square inset roof light sits to the rear of the ground floor. It features floor-to-ceiling white metro-style tiling with a Crittall-style shower screen.

Upstairs, the main bedroom spans the width of the front of the house. It features a pop of colour from statement wallpaper behind the bed and an alcove in the wall for hanging clothes. A small bedroom sits to the rear, set up as an adorable nursery, and there is a loo off the hallway.

A staircase leads up to the versatile attic room, which has a pitched roof, under-eaves storage and natural light from a pair of roof lights.

Living/dining area

The dining area opens on to the patio

Kitchen

Main bedroom

Nursery

Attic room