A new home in older age: What are the benefits of downsizing to a new development?

Location and lifestyle are the biggest drivers when it comes to downsizing, says Gemma Moore of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes. Photograph: iStock

After decades of putting down roots, accumulating possessions and raising children, leaving the family home can be a difficult decision. Knowing that downsizing may be a practical move does not make it any less emotional. For a growing number of homeowners, however, the move is becoming less about giving something up and more about choosing a home that better fits the way they live now.

An older, larger house can come with significant heating bills, as well as the ongoing burden of maintenance. This is one reason new-build properties are becoming increasingly attractive to downsizers who want to reduce day-to-day running costs while making life simpler and more secure.

Gemma Moore, divisional director at Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, has found that older buyers no longer necessarily want to remain in the family home for the rest of their days.

“We see that there is a growing trend of homeowners downsizing to a more manageable and energy-efficient home that is better suiting their future needs,” says Moore.

“We’re seeing more apartments come on, with very strong interest coming from people in their late 50s and 60s who want to remain in their existing communities, but without the maintenance responsibilities that come with owning a larger home.”

Moore is quick to point out that although the release of more high-quality apartments is drawing homeowners towards the idea of downsizing, the location has to be right.

“Location and lifestyle are the biggest drivers,” she says.

“The importance of remaining in the community they are familiar with is always top of the list. It would be very rare for us to see a downsizer buying somewhere completely random, unlike a first-time buyer who is looking at a certain price point or transport network. This doesn’t happen with older buyers, unless, of course, they are moving somewhere new to be closer to kids and grandkids.”

When considering properties, the savings between A-rated and G-rated homes cannot be ignored. Photograph: iStock

Energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is not usually the main reason behind the move, Moore says, but once buyers start comparing the running costs of different properties, it can become a significant advantage.

Latest figures from climatejargonbuster.ie show that the average electricity bill is roughly between €1,750 and €1,850 a year in Ireland for a typical home.

When broken down, however, the savings between A-rated and G-rated homes cannot be ignored.

In an A-rated home, owners are paying €600-€900 annually. This jumps up to €1,500-€2,000 a year for a C rating, while an F- or G-rated home can cost more than €4,000 a year to run.

For downsizers coming from a home with a low rating and looking to live off a pension, the savings are hard to overlook.

Suitable stock

Developers are moving with the times too. Where once new schemes were primarily marketed at first-time buyers, developers have taken note of the increasing number of downsizers in the market and are accommodating their needs when it comes to planning schemes.

“There is far more suitable stock on the market now,” says Moore. “With two- and three-bed apartments being built along with the likes of two-bed houses and bungalows, older buyers have more choice. With bungalows, I feel like the market is getting used to them more and planners are starting to offer semidetached options geared towards downsizers.”

Unlike younger buyers, downsizers can be reluctant to buy off plans, but Moore says developers are aware of this and work towards having a showhouse available as soon as they can, with this buyer type in mind.

'People are looking for simplicity and certainty at this stage of life, with not many looking for a doer-upper,' says Gemma Moore of Sherry FitzGerald. Photograph: iStock

Simplicity

The modern layout and high specifications of new-builds can also provide a novelty factor for those moving from older homes. In apartments, the absence of stairs is an obvious attraction, particularly for buyers thinking about how their needs might change over time.

“They are looking for simplicity and certainty at this stage of life, with not many looking for a doer-upper,” Moore says.

Most new-builds are turnkey, with only small decisions to be made around details such as floors and tiles, which downsizers like because they want some scope to make the property their own and choose finishes that make their home feel less standard.

It is not just apartments and bungalows that this cohort are considering. Moore has buyers who have moved into three-bed houses because they don’t want to lose out on a garden. On the other side of that, there are those who are happy to leave the garden and weeding behind and enjoy the communal grounds of a development without getting their hands dirty.

[ RTÉ’s Jacqui Hurley sets up business matching downsizers with those trading up: ‘There’s probably trepidation’Opens in new window ]

Safety

Safety is another consideration for people who may be moving from living alone in a large house. Having neighbours nearby and effective alarm systems can provide reassurance. For anyone who travels frequently, owning a home in a secure development can make it easier to lock up and leave, rather than relying on family or friends to regularly check on the property.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest barrier for this buyer type is the lack of suitable stock. Options remain limited for those who are unwilling to move outside their existing community. Moore has also found that the practical hassle of moving can put potential buyers off before they have even begun the process, so urges people to plan ahead.

“Often they are selling and buying at the same time, which can be tricky to queue things up. We do it a lot so it can be done, but it may put people off,” says Moore.

“In an ideal world, anyone looking to make this move would speak to an agent as early as they can so they can have everything lined up. It is good to have an understanding of timelines like when developments are coming up and different phases coming on so you can time the sale of your home and not be left with a six-month gap between homes.”