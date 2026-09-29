‘Are the house rules in my apartment building legally binding and enforceable?’

I live in a small apartment block of nine units. We have house rules, which are obligatory as a result of the Multi Unit Development (MUD) Act 2011. What I really want to know is – are these house rules legal?

The provision regarding house rules in a multi-unit development are set out in section 23 of the Multi-Unit Development Act and are binding on all occupiers and owners within the multi-unit development. The act specifies the following:

23.—(1) An owners’ management company may, as respects the multi-unit development for which that company has responsibility, make house rules as respects the development or part of the development relating to the effective operation and maintenance of the development and with the objective of enhancing the quiet and peaceable occupation of units generally in the development, and such house rules shall be binding on –

(a) unit owners,

(b) tenants of unit owners, and

(c) servants, agents and licensees of persons referred to in paragraphs (a) and (b).[1]

A typical set of house rules in an apartment block may contain provisions around noise levels, construction works, animals, parties, obstructions etc.

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The house rules must be adopted at the annual general meeting or extraordinary general meeting of the company where members have the opportunity to add or amend the rules by a simple majority vote.

Aisling Keenan

The rules are then binding on the parties providing that all proper procedures were followed and also that they are in the best interests of the owners’ management company (OMC). For example, the imposition of a house rule stating that construction works are not permitted whatsoever would be unlawful as it would contravene the covenants of the lease agreement which states that the property owners have the right to effect repairs or refurbishment of their own apartment.

Most of the listed house rules are also contained in the terms of the lease agreement and so there is a considerable overlap in this regard. However, unlike the lease agreements, the house rules can be relatively easily changed and added to at no cost while also remaining binding on the parties.

Aisling Keenan is a property managing agent, consultant and an associate member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

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