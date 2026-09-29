Residential

What will €325,000 buy in Rathmines and the Wicklow countryside?

Two homes, one price: a rural cottage near Manor Kilbride or an own-door apartment in D6

Athdown Cottage, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co Wicklow
Athdown Cottage, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co Wicklow
Jessica Doyle
Tue Sept 29 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

Athdown Cottage, Manor Kilbride, Blessington, Co Wicklow

JP&M Doyle, €325,000

This two-bedroom detached cottage is in a beautiful, rural setting, with Mullaghcleevaun and Sorrell Hill providing an impressive backdrop. Measuring 70sq m (753sq ft), the property, dating from circa 1890, has a modern interior with stark-white walls throughout and wood-effect flooring. It also features a raised decked terrace to the rear, from where you can take in the views. The grounds extend to 0.97 acres, and there is also a detached stone shed. It is about a 10-minute drive from Manor Kilbride village and 15 minutes from Blessington. Ber C

  • Plus: Ready to move in to
  • Minus: You’ll need a car
Apartment 21, Saddlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Apartment 21, Saddlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Town

Apartment 21, Saddlers Court, Ardee Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Kelly Bradshaw, €325,000

This one-bedroom Rathmines apartment has its own gated yard to the front and a private terraced garden to the rear. Measuring 50sq m (538sq ft), it is laid out with a double bedroom to the front, a modern shower room off the hall and an open-plan kitchen/living space at the back. The living space opens to the rear terrace through French doors. This own-door apartment is in a gated development a short walk from cafes, shops and restaurants in Rathmines, and a 15-minute bus trip from the city centre. Ber E2

  • Plus: Central location
  • Minus: Low Ber rating
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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