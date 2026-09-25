How to furnish a smaller home with what you already own

Moving from a large house to a smaller house or an apartment comes with lots of decisions, but one of the biggest is what to bring with you. Furniture, artwork and possessions collected over many years can be hard to part with, especially when you know you won’t have room for everything. But deciding what to keep isn’t just about taking the things that will fit.

Here are some ways to identify the pieces that matter and make them work in your new home.

Start with what you love

Look around your home and identify the things you love and would genuinely miss. Don’t worry about style or whether an antique or traditional piece will work in a contemporary home. If you love it, put it on the list. Some pieces will have sentimental value, while others may be beautifully made, valuable or difficult to replace.

Once you separate what you care about from what has simply accumulated around you, deciding what comes with you becomes much easier.

Think beyond dimensions

With your shortlist in mind, measure the furniture carefully and plot it on an accurate floor plan. Better yet, if you have access to the new apartment, mark out the footprint of larger pieces on the floor using masking tape, newspaper or cardboard. Seeing how much space a sofa or dining table will occupy makes it much easier to judge whether it will work in the room. And don’t just focus on whether something fits.

Think about the space it needs around it. A dining table might appear to fit on plan, but can you pull the chairs out and still walk behind them?

Check the practicalities, too. Measure doors and lifts and find out about any restrictions around deliveries.

But don’t assume that moving to a smaller home means everything needs to become smaller. One generous sofa can work better than several smaller pieces. If family dinners are important, keeping a substantial dining table may make far more sense than replacing it simply because you have downsized.

Don’t recreate the old house

Look around your existing home and identify the things you really love and would genuinely miss. Photo: Donal Murphy/Optimise Design

One of the easiest traps to fall into is trying to reproduce the rooms you are leaving behind on a smaller scale. Your new home is different and the way you live in it is likely to be different too. Lamps from a livingroom could make perfect bedside lights or a chest that lived in a bedroom might work beautifully in the hallway. You are not trying to find a new location for every item. You are choosing the best pieces and allowing them to work differently.

Combine old and new

People are often nervous about bringing older furniture into a contemporary apartment, worrying that it won’t work with clean lines and modern finishes. In reality, the opposite can be true. An old dining table can work beautifully with modern chairs and lighting, while a traditional armchair can take on an entirely new character when reupholstered.

The contrast between old and new can give a home far more personality than furnishing everything from scratch. Bringing furniture and objects with history also helps a brand-new home feel like home.

It’s also a more sustainable approach. Good furniture shouldn’t be discarded simply because the surroundings have changed.

Bring the art

Think twice before parting with artwork. Even traditional paintings can look wonderful in a contemporary apartment, while familiar artwork and photographs are one of the easiest ways to make a new space feel like home.

Don’t assume things need to be hung in the same way either. Pictures previously spread across several rooms might work together as a gallery wall. Look at the frames too. Reframing a painting or print can give it a new lease of life and help it sit more comfortably in a contemporary setting.

Be selective

Reframing a painting or print can give it a new lease of life. Photo: Donal Murphy/Optimise Design

There will be inherited pieces you genuinely love and want in your new home, but holding on to something purely out of guilt can leave you accommodating furniture you neither use nor particularly like.

Consider whether a piece could be adapted instead. A chair can be reupholstered or a table refinished. If there are things you genuinely can’t decide about and you’re under pressure to make a decision, temporary storage can give you a little breathing space. Just don’t let temporary become permanent. Give yourself a time frame to revisit what you’ve stored once the move is behind you.

Leave some room

Don’t fill every available space before you have even moved in. Bring the pieces that matter and give yourself time to live with them. You may find you need much less new furniture than you thought, while living in the space will quickly reveal what is actually missing. A new home doesn’t need to look finished on move-in day. There is something very natural about allowing it to evolve.

Downsizing is often talked about in terms of everything you have to give up. Instead, think of it as an editing process. You decide which possessions deserve a place in the next home and give yourself permission to leave the rest behind. The goal isn’t to see how much of your old house you can squeeze into your new apartment. It is to bring the things that will make the new place feel like home.