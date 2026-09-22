How can you vet how an apartment building is managed before buying?

When viewing apartments for sale, I noticed there is little transparency regarding apartment management companies. Some auctioneers just respond to my queries with “you’ll have to ask the management company”. Some second-hand developments have shabby common areas, unkempt grounds and creaky lifts. The prospective buyer is at a loss to know how the annual community/service charge is spent.

Unless the buyer knows an owner within a development, how else can they access accounts? I appreciate that financial reports come to light, but only after the sale is agreed and your solicitor goes digging. Any guidance on this issue would be appreciated.

Yes, management company issues and rising annual service charges are indeed legitimate concerns when buying an apartment. Buyers are right to ask questions. But these are manageable risks, not reasons to avoid apartment living altogether.

Choose the right location, ensure you make thorough queries under the Multi-Unit Developments Act (2011) and carefully read over the most recent annual general meeting (agm) minutes. The latter can be obtained from the management company by your solicitor before signing contracts to purchase. By following these steps, you can buy with confidence and go in with your eyes open.

It is not satisfactory to be fobbed off by a selling agent directing a prospective purchaser to say “you will have to contact the management company” because if the selling agent was doing their job properly, they should arrange to have this information forwarded to your solicitor for examination.

Problems are more likely to arise where buyers skip this due diligence, or where this process has not been examined thoroughly enough before entering into a contract to purchase.

It is always best for the purchaser to investigate these issues through their solicitor before signing contracts to purchase. In this way, it is in the interest of the sellers and sellers’ agent to provide this information to a purchaser efficiently. If these queries are carried out after signing contracts, there is less incentive for the seller or seller’s agent to provide this important information in a timely manner.

Roger Berkeley is an estate agent, a RICS registered valuer and a fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

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