What will €695,000 buy in Tipperary and Dublin 4?

Beakstown Lodge, Holycross, Co Tipperary

€695,000, DNG Liam O’Grady

This attractive three-bedroom Georgian home sits within a charming bucolic setting on the banks of the river Suir. Extending to 250sq m, its interior is well presented throughout. Its potential is vast, and carrying out energy upgrades and fitting a new kitchen would go a long way to making it a contemporary home. Design features of the period, including ornate fireplaces and window shutters, remain. The home is surrounded by mature gardens and is less than 10 minutes from Thurles. Ber E1

Plus: Tranquil location on the banks of the Suir

Tranquil location on the banks of the Suir Minus: Low energy rating

86 Beech Hill Drive, Donnybrook

86 Beech Hill Drive, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€675,000, McGuirk Beggan Property

This three-bedroom end-terrace home comes to the market in Donnybrook and backs on to UCD sport fields. It has a private back garden with a patio and lawn. Extending to 92sq m, the property comes to the market in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. It is a 10-minute walk from a gym, swimming pool and tennis courts and 15 minutes from local shops, restaurants and cafes. Buses from the village take about 17 minutes to reach Dublin city centre. Ber E1