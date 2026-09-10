Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €235,000

New to the market in Stoneybatter, Ballinteer, Blackrock, Monkstown and Dublin city centre

39 Sitric Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
39 Sitric Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
Ronald Quinlan
Thu Sept 10 2026 - 05:552 MIN READ

39 Sitric Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€520,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Located in the heart of Dublin’s much sought-after Stoneybatter area and within walking distance of Dublin city centre, this two-bedroom terraced house of 66sq m (710sq ft) comes for sale in excellent condition. The property has had its brickwork repointed and has undergone insulation works, giving it a C Ber rating. Features include a cast-iron fireplace in the diningroom/reception and a wood-burning stove in the livingroom. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

41 Ballintyre Downs, Ballinteer, Dublin 16
41 Ballintyre Downs, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

41 Ballintyre Downs, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

€845,000, DNG

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom, end-terrace house of 150sq m (1,615sq ft) has a large side garden with secure vehicular access and sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. The property is well located within a short drive of both the M50 motorway, the Luas green-line stop at Balally and Dundrum Town Centre. The accommodation is light-filled, well maintained and distributed over three floors. Ber B.

On View: By appointment at DNG

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25 Carraig Court, George's Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
25 Carraig Court, George's Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

25 Carraig Court, George’s Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€335,000, Lansdowne Partnership

This one-bedroom apartment occupies a highly convenient location just off Main Street in Blackrock village and within a five-minute walk of its Dart station. Located on the first floor of a small block of apartments, the E2 Ber-rated property measures 42sq m (454sq ft) and comprises a double bedroom, living/diningroom, kitchen and bathroom. Ber E2.

On View: By appointment at Lansdowne Partnership

11 Monkstown Square, Monkstown, Co Dublin
11 Monkstown Square, Monkstown, Co Dublin

11 Monsktown Square, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€440,000, Hunters Estate Agent

Situated within easy reach of the villages of Monkstown, Blackrock and Deansgrange, this two-bedroom apartment of 55 sq m (592sq ft) features a kitchen with breakfast-bar style seating to the front and a livingroom overlooking its patio and the development’s communal garden to the rear. The property is conveniently located, with the Dart at Monkstown and the N11 both nearby. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at Hunters Estate Agent

Apartment 5, 109 Parnell Street, Dublin 1
Apartment 5, 109 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

Apartment 5, 109 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

€235,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Positioned on the ground floor of this conveniently located Dublin city centre scheme, this one-bedroom apartment (36sq m/387sq ft) comes for sale in good condition and ready for occupation. The accommodation includes a double bedroom, fully equipped fitted kitchen and a livingroom. Prospective buy-to-let investors will note the absence of a rent cap. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
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