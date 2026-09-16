Michael Healy-Rae hospitalised after being assaulted by man while stopped in Dublin traffic

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae was recovering in hospital on Wednesday evening after being assaulted in Dublin city centre.

He was targeted while his car was in traffic on his way from Dáil Éireann.

The incident happened just after 4pm near the Coombe Hospital in the south inner city. He was in his car at the time – a white Skoda with “Michael Healy-Rae” signage on it – when he was approached by a man who assaulted the TD, punching him in the head.

It is understood gardaí were quickly on the scene and offered assistance to the former minister of State. He was taken to Kevin Street Garda station initially, with paramedics called.

Gardaí believe that the attack, on Cork Street, was spur of the moment and that the person who assaulted Healy-Rae was not part of any protest group in the area at the time.

The man who carried out the assault fled the scene very quickly, with unconfirmed reports locally that he was walking a dog at the time.

Appealing for witnesses, gardaí confirmed an assault took place without naming Healy-Rae. They said: “It is understood that a male motorist in his late 50s was approached and assaulted by a lone male while stopped in traffic.

“No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing.”

The TD’s son Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae jnr told The Irish Times his father was verbally abused by a passer-by and was then assaulted by a man who punched him through the open window of the car. Healy-Rae sustained at least one blow to the head and was cut in the face. Photographs on social media showed the TD walking away from his car accompanied by gardaí.

“He was cut alright. He is in hospital now getting stitches,” said Jackie, who had spoken to his father by phone from Kerry where he has been working this week.

Asked if his father was being kept overnight, or being monitored for concussion, he said he did not know at this stage as he was still in the emergency department.

He said his father been shaken and shocked by the experience.

Gardaí were hoping to take an initial statement of complaint from the TD on Wednesday, with a full investigation already underway. The investigation is being carried out by gardaí in Kevin Street.

Healy-Rae’s car was not taken during the violent incident and gardaí are likely to carry out a forensic examination of the vehicle in a bid to link the attacker to the crime scene.

CCTV from the area was also being harvested in a bid to isolate the attacker in footage in the area and confirm his identity.

Michael Healy-Rae’s brother Danny Healy-Rae referred in the Dáil to the incident, saying “my brother was assaulted in the car and it’s not on”.

He was “just doing his work, or wherever he was going, and stopped on the road and someone hit him in the window. I hope he’ll be alright”.

Such things “shouldn’t happen to public representatives. We get elected to help people and not to hurt them, and if we can’t do right by everyone, it’s tough. We can’t please everyone. We’re doing our best.

“It’s unfair to hit a fellow in the window, without being able to defend himself. I hope he’ll be all right before morning and that he’ll be out again tomorrow.”

Earlier, Danny Healy-Rae told The Irish Times TDs were operating in a very different world. “It’s not like it was in years gone by. Now, when you come into Leinster House at eight in the morning there are barriers up,” he remarked.

Other TDs also condemned the attack with Tánaiste Simon Harris saying: “I’ve spoken to Michael Healy-Rae and sent him my best wishes for a full recovery.

“There is absolutely no place for violence or intimidation in our democracy. Every citizen, including every public representative, has the right to go about their work and their life without fear.”

Michael Healy-Rae was in Leinster House earlier on Wednesday and is understood to have been on his way home when the incident occurred.

In a previous incident in September 2023, Michael Healy-Rae had been aggressively jostled by protesters outside the Dáil on its return from the summer recess, with gardaí on foot escorting him away from an abusive crowd gathered on Kildare Street.