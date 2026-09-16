Renovated Mountpleasant Avenue Victorian with bright kitchen in Ranelagh

Address : 49 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper, Ranealgh, Dublin 6 Price : €1,295,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

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Number 49 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper is a renovated four-bed Victorian that is now on the market with Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.295 million.

The owners bought the 145sq m (1,560sq ft) end-terrace property in 2021 and got stuck into it as a renovation project, updating the bathrooms, decorating all the rooms, sanding the floors and installing a new extension. The Ber rating is E1.

Set back from the road behind a neat beech hedge, the entrance hallway is painted a fresh green, and red and green stained glass surrounds the front door.

To the left is the main reception room, which has retained its original charm and character. The room showcases new double-glazed sash windows in the box-bay window and restored pine floors. Overhead is an elaborate ceiling rose and ornate cornicing complemented by period fittings such as chandeliers and gilt over-mantel mirrors, which fit the room perfectly.

To the left off the hall is a sittingroom with plenty of built-in storage. This room connects to the new extension that houses a kitchen and dining area. There’s also a guest loo under the stairs at the end of the hall.

To make the most of the southerly aspect of the De Barra kitchen, a sliding, Crittall-style door was installed which opens to the courtyard garden. The space, with its sloping roof to which the owners added rustic beams, was always here, but was closed in by a flat roof. When they took that away, they opened up the space and incorporated the warmth of an old brick wall above the units. A dining area sits in the corner with banquette seating.

Entrance hallway

Drawingroom

Family room

Dining area

Outside, the courtyard garden is paved and faces south. There’s a small shed fixed on to the side of the house for bike storage and an EV charging point – the gates slide back and a car can be reversed in for charging.

On the return is a bedroom with an unusual layout: as well as being roomy enough to take a small double bed, a cot, plus a built-in wardrobe, it also has a free-standing, claw-foot bath. The owner explains this was originally a bathroom and they converted it back to a bedroom but kept the bath, which was useful with young children.

Kitchen

Bedroom with bath

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Bedroom or study

Family bathroom

Yard to side of house

A small bedroom to the front of the house is used as a study. The main bedroom is beside that so there is potential to knock through and incorporate the study as a walk-in wardrobe. There’s another fine double bedroom on this level – both it and the main bedroom have good, tall, built-in wardrobes either side of the fireplaces and a modern bathroom, tiled in a stone-effect tile.

Moving on to another renovation project, the owners have loved the area as it’s about midway between Rathmines and Ranelagh, and is close to shops, schools, sports clubs and restaurants.