Residential

Renovated Mountpleasant Avenue Victorian with bright kitchen in Ranelagh

Four-bedroom end-terrace home close to D6 amenities

Number 49 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper extends to 145sq m.
Number 49 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper extends to 145sq m.
Miriam Mulcahy
Thu Sept 17 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ
Address: 49 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper, Ranealgh, Dublin 6
Price: €1,295,000
Agent: Mullery O'Gara
View this property on MyHome.ie

Number 49 Mountpleasant Avenue Upper is a renovated four-bed Victorian that is now on the market with Mullery O’Gara, seeking €1.295 million.

The owners bought the 145sq m (1,560sq ft) end-terrace property in 2021 and got stuck into it as a renovation project, updating the bathrooms, decorating all the rooms, sanding the floors and installing a new extension. The Ber rating is E1.

Set back from the road behind a neat beech hedge, the entrance hallway is painted a fresh green, and red and green stained glass surrounds the front door.

To the left is the main reception room, which has retained its original charm and character. The room showcases new double-glazed sash windows in the box-bay window and restored pine floors. Overhead is an elaborate ceiling rose and ornate cornicing complemented by period fittings such as chandeliers and gilt over-mantel mirrors, which fit the room perfectly.

READ MORE

Homeowner (99) to sell Georgian townhouse in Co Meath for €495,000 after almost seven decades

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Wicklow from €480,000

Fine Kenilworth Square Victorian with bright extension in Rathgar

Elegant Limerick home that hosted Éamon de Valera and Richard Harris

To the left off the hall is a sittingroom with plenty of built-in storage. This room connects to the new extension that houses a kitchen and dining area. There’s also a guest loo under the stairs at the end of the hall.

To make the most of the southerly aspect of the De Barra kitchen, a sliding, Crittall-style door was installed which opens to the courtyard garden. The space, with its sloping roof to which the owners added rustic beams, was always here, but was closed in by a flat roof. When they took that away, they opened up the space and incorporated the warmth of an old brick wall above the units. A dining area sits in the corner with banquette seating.

Entrance hallway
Entrance hallway
Drawingroom
Drawingroom
Family room
Family room
Dining area
Dining area

Outside, the courtyard garden is paved and faces south. There’s a small shed fixed on to the side of the house for bike storage and an EV charging point – the gates slide back and a car can be reversed in for charging.

On the return is a bedroom with an unusual layout: as well as being roomy enough to take a small double bed, a cot, plus a built-in wardrobe, it also has a free-standing, claw-foot bath. The owner explains this was originally a bathroom and they converted it back to a bedroom but kept the bath, which was useful with young children.

Kitchen
Kitchen
Bedroom with bath
Bedroom with bath
Main bedroom
Main bedroom
Bedroom
Bedroom
Bedroom or study
Bedroom or study
Family bathroom
Family bathroom
Yard to side of house
Yard to side of house

A small bedroom to the front of the house is used as a study. The main bedroom is beside that so there is potential to knock through and incorporate the study as a walk-in wardrobe. There’s another fine double bedroom on this level – both it and the main bedroom have good, tall, built-in wardrobes either side of the fireplaces and a modern bathroom, tiled in a stone-effect tile.

Moving on to another renovation project, the owners have loved the area as it’s about midway between Rathmines and Ranelagh, and is close to shops, schools, sports clubs and restaurants.

Miriam Mulcahy

Miriam Mulcahy

Miriam Mulcahy, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions