Elegant Limerick home where Éamon de Valera and Richard Harris were hosted

Address : Sunville House, North Circular Road, Limerick Price : €3,200,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Earlier this month, the State marked 60 years since the introduction of free secondary school education. Donogh O’Malley, the Fianna Fáil minister behind the landmark decision, had worked behind the scenes with taoiseach Seán Lemass before announcing it, to the surprise of many, including teachers, principals and church leaders.

O’Malley did not live to see the scheme that would transform the education system, as he died suddenly just 18 months after making the announcement, while canvassing in a byelection in Clare in March 1968.

At the time, he was living in Sunville House on the North Circular Road in Limerick with his wife, Hilda O’Malley (nee Moriarty), and their two children. Hilda, who studied medicine at UCD, was the subject of Patrick Kavanagh’s On Raglan Road. The poet fell in love with her when she was a young woman and, although his feelings were unrequited, they remained friends.

Sunville House also played host to a notable circle of political and cultural figures during the O’Malleys’ time there. Éamon de Valera and his wife, Sinéad, made an annual two-night stay, while Seán Lemass was a regular visitor. So too was Limerick-born actor Richard Harris, who was a good friend of the couple.

The house was built in 1846 and was leased to Edward Cruise of Cruise’s Royal Hotel. Following Cruise’s death, the Cleeves family behind the well-known confectionary company moved in, and would stay for several generations. In their time there, they added a so-called bachelor’s quarters to the rear, a two-storey extension to the side of the house as well as extensive ornate plasterwork and decorative ceilings.

Donogh and Hilda O’Malley bought the house in 1959, and it has been through several owners since. The current owners bought it nearly 30 years ago and have poured love and money into restoring it. The Ber-exempt property is now on the market for €3.2 million with Sherry FitzGerald.

Where it once would have stood alone, Sunville House is now surrounded by more modern houses in the cul-de-sac, and then homes of all shapes, sizes and eras on the North Circular Road.

A short driveway through the Victorian front garden leads to the grand, pillared front door. The owners have done a wonderful job of keeping the period charm and sophistication throughout the upgrades. To the right of the long entrance hall is the drawingroom. If the walls could talk in this room there’s no doubt that we would be privy to some juicy information. It is dual aspect with beautifully detailed cornicing and two marble fireplaces.

A door at the end of the room leads into the games room, which has a leather parquet floor.

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

Library

On the other side of the hall is the formal diningroom, with a club fender around the large fireplace and a door with a stained-glass fanlight out to the garden.

The kitchen has been modernised and opens out to a bright breakfastroom. The units are made of Burr elm, which is rich in grain. There is a Britannia gas hob and two electric ovens, as well as a Belfast sink. The breakfastroom has space for a dining table and living area.

There is also a utility room, cloakroom and steps down to a 3m-deep wine cellar with a concealed door and space for more than 1,000 bottles.

There is a library on the first-floor landing, and up the stairs are six bedrooms (two en suite) a bathroom and a study.

The accommodation continues outside, where there is now a one-bedroom apartment and two two-bedroom apartments in what was referred to as the bachelor’s quarters. There is also a two-bedroom coach house and a two-storey garage.

The garden was planned by the late architect and designer Angela Jupe. There is an oval lawn with a gazebo, lush, raised beds and a pond to encourage biodiversity.

While Sunville House has a long history, with distinguished former residents and guests, it remains, at its heart, a family home with a serious amount of space to accommodate everyone.

Bedroom

Coach house and apartments