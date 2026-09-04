Former bungalow turned spacious, modern home in Clonskeagh

Address : 3 Salamanca, Ardilea, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 Price : €2,375,000 Agent : DNG

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Number 3 Salamanca is a modern family home with striking architectural features in the prestigious enclave of Ardilea, off the Roebuck Road in Dublin 14, close to University College Dublin.

It’s hard to believe it used to be an unassuming bungalow. The owners bought it in 2016 and, a year later, redesigned and refurbished a property that is unrecognisable from its original iteration.

The owners consulted a number of architects via the Simon Communities of Ireland Open Door programme, where homeowners pay a fee for an initial consultation that goes to the charity. They went with architect Horan Rainsford’s plan: to transform the house into a contemporary two-storey four-bed home that would suit a family’s every need.

The redesign involved bringing in maximum light and it now features glass doors, large picture windows and rooflights, as well as a double lantern zinc roof over the rear extension.

The extension runs along one side of the back garden, catching the sunlight all day, while the open-plan interiors are designed to bounce the light around, with help from bespoke Crittall double doors.

Number 3 Salamanca, extending to 305sq m (3,283sq ft) with a B2 Ber, is now for sale through DNG, seeking €2.375 million.

Crossing the threshold, you find yourself in a world of modern refinement, showcased by the atrium entrance hall with high ceilings and large Velux roof windows above, and a custom steel staircase with open risers and glass balustrades. The hall floor is laid in herringbone timber and the outer hall has a handy boot room-style area for neatly storing coats and shoes.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Lounge

Kitchen/dining/family room

To the left of the hall is a separate wing, with a hall leading to a dual-aspect lounge – which could also be used as an additional bedroom – and a fourth bedroom facing the front, plus a shower room and sauna. Both of these rooms are versatile enough to convert to other uses as the owners’ needs change.

Another showstopper is the large, triple-aspect livingroom with 3m-high ceilings, herringbone engineered floors and three-pane bifolding doors opening to the rear garden. A remote-controlled gas Bellfire anchors the room, which also has custom-built shelving, a desk area and a cocktail cabinet.

Kitchen

Bedroom

Shower room/sauna

The kitchen/dining/livingroom overlooks the back garden and is bathed in natural light, with a high ceiling and atrium roof light. The floors are herringbone engineered, and the bespoke Shaker-style kitchen units are hand-painted in Farrow & Ball Green Smoke.

Steps lead down to the dining/family area, making it feel like a separate room while remaining connected with the kitchen. Two sets of three-pane bifold doors open out to the rear garden, and to a large sunken firepit with seating all round and shelter above, so you can keep the summer barbecues going right into the autumn.

There is a large utility room downstairs with ample storage and access to the side garden. On the other side of the house is a small patio overlooked by the lounge and livingroom.

The L-shaped landing has an atrium overlooking the hall, with glass balustrades and twin oversized Velux roof windows. There is hidden access to under-eaves storage.

There’s no issue with headroom on the upper floor, which has three double bedrooms – one with en suite – and a large family bathroom. To the front is the large, dual-aspect main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe with bespoke oak hanging and storage space at its entrance. The bedroom also has a bay-style window with window-box storage, recessed lighting and fitted storage.

Bedroom two has a large bay window overlooking the back garden, fitted wardrobes and a cosy reading nook for book-loving kids. There is also access to fully insulated under-eaves storage. Bedroom three has fitted sliding wardrobes and custom-built desk and shelves.

Side patio

Back garden

To the front of the house is a large, pebbled forecourt with parking for several cars, surrounded by raised beds bringing colour and greenery all year round. There’s a garage to the front that could easily be converted, subject to planning permission.

The back garden is accessible from both sides, and has a manicured lawn, a raised granite patio, low-maintenance raised beds and a magnificent bonsai tree.