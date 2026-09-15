What will €650,000 buy in Laois and Dublin?

Baunarawn Lodge

Country

Baunarawn Lodge, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co Laois

Hume Auctioneers, €650,000

This detached home sits on an acre of mature grounds within a 10-minute drive of Portlaoise town centre. A raised terrace to the rear has a sheltered seating area and overlooks a lawn. The property is private with dense mature trees and shrubbery surrounding it. Extending to 187sq m (2,013sq ft), the property features two reception rooms, a sunroom, a kitchen/diningroom, a utility room, a guest loo and an office (which could be a further bedroom) on the ground floor. There are four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a bathroom upstairs. There is also a garage. Ber B

Plus High energy rating and expansive grounds

Minus You would need a car

99 Patrician Villas

Town

99 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

Janet Carroll Estate Agents, €650,000

This three-bedroom terraced home comes to the market with a sizeable lawned back garden and views of a green space to the front. It is just off the N11 and is within walking distance of Stillorgan and Blackrock villages. Extending to 97sq m (1,040sq ft), it features a livingroom, kitchen, diningroom and shower room on the ground floor, with three double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, upstairs. The kitchen and bathrooms are in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. Ber C

Plus Spacious back garden

Minus No side access