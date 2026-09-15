What will €650,000 buy in Laois and Dublin?

Country
Baunarawn Lodge, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co Laois
Hume Auctioneers, €650,000
This detached home sits on an acre of mature grounds within a 10-minute drive of Portlaoise town centre. A raised terrace to the rear has a sheltered seating area and overlooks a lawn. The property is private with dense mature trees and shrubbery surrounding it. Extending to 187sq m (2,013sq ft), the property features two reception rooms, a sunroom, a kitchen/diningroom, a utility room, a guest loo and an office (which could be a further bedroom) on the ground floor. There are four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a bathroom upstairs. There is also a garage. Ber B
Plus High energy rating and expansive grounds
Minus You would need a car
Town
99 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
Janet Carroll Estate Agents, €650,000
This three-bedroom terraced home comes to the market with a sizeable lawned back garden and views of a green space to the front. It is just off the N11 and is within walking distance of Stillorgan and Blackrock villages. Extending to 97sq m (1,040sq ft), it features a livingroom, kitchen, diningroom and shower room on the ground floor, with three double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, upstairs. The kitchen and bathrooms are in good condition but would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. Ber C
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Plus Spacious back garden
Minus No side access