Five houses around Dublin on view this week from €395,000

31 Abington, Malahide, Co Dublin

€2.3 million, Sherry FitzGerald

Set within this mature and prestigious gated development, this five-bedroom home offers beautifully proportioned accommodation over three levels. Inspired by French-influenced Georgian architecture, the living space includes a formal drawingroom with a feature fireplace, a spacious sun-filled sittingroom with a second fireplace, and a bright sunroom that enjoys an abundance of natural light throughout the day. The bespoke fitted kitchen leads into a bright breakfast area overlooking the west-facing garden, with wrought-iron stairs providing direct access to the garden level. The property extends to about 385sq m and is privately positioned within its own half an acre of private grounds. Ber C.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

2 Greenfield Road

2 Greenfield Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin

€1,075,000, DNG

This authentic, original 1930s Kenny-built family home, is ideally positioned in the heart of Mount Merrion. In original condition, it offers a rare blank canvas for its next owner.

With four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms, and a classic garage to the side, the property can be extended if so desired, without the costly, frustrating need to undo, demolish, or redesign previous extensions. The rear boasts a magnificent, south-facing mature garden about 26m long. Ber E.

On view: By appointment at DNG.ie

145 Richmond Road

145 Richmond Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

€395,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This well-presented three bedroom red brick home offers purchasers the opportunity to walk straight into a stylish and well-maintained property. On one of Drumcondra’s most mature and convenient residential roads, it is suited to both first-time buyers and investors seeking a centrally located home close to a wealth of amenities. Accommodation includes a livingroom to the front, which is flooded with natural light and has a large fireplace. The kitchen and dining area to the rear features ample wall and floor units and access to the rear. Upstairs are three generously proportioned bedrooms, and the attic has been converted into a modern family bathroom with large shower. Ber C3.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

23 Hanover Court, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

23 Hanover Court, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2

€750,000, Owen Reilly

This generously proportioned two-bedroom apartment extends to about 81sq m in the heart of Grand Canal Dock at Hanover Court, a development of only 40 apartments built in 2019 adjacent to Capital Dock. Presented in turn-key condition, bespoke features include bedroom lighting, high-spec Neff kitchen with quartz countertops and utility, ample storage, attractive bathrooms with polished porcelain tiling, energy-efficient underfloor heating, one designated parking space and access to a resident roof garden. Electric curtains are fitted throughout, including blackout curtains in both bedrooms and the livingroom. Ber A2.

On view: By appointment at owenreilly.ie

147 Greenlea Road, Greenlea Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W, D6W H267

147 Greenlea Road, Greenlea Road, Terenure, Dublin 6W

€995,000, Hooke & MacDonald

This south-facing four-bedroom semidetached family home is in the south Dublin suburb of Terenure. The property has been significantly modernised in recent years, and now offers generously proportioned accommodation throughout. An elegant front livingroom leads to the rear, where the property opens into a stunning open-plan kitchen, dining, and family area. The property also offers the potential to extend to convert the attic, garage, or into the rear, south-facing garden (subject to relevant planning permission). Ber B3.

On view: By appointment at hookemacdonald.ie